'Wendy's tells its investors that franchisees set their own prices. But this is false.' With those words, attorney Allen Neumark described a federal antitrust lawsuit filed on Monday, 23 November, accusing the burger chain of rigging US menu prices since as early as 2016.

The complaint, filed in the US District Court for the District of Maryland, names both Wendy's and its checkout software provider, NCR Voyix. Under US antitrust law, customers could recover three times any proven overcharges.

The Quote That Frames the Case

Neumark did not hold back. 'And when businesses that should be competing stop competing on price, consumers pay more,' he said in a statement reported by Reuters.

The complaint argues Wendy's acts as a 'common decisionmaker' for thousands of independently owned franchises and company-run restaurants, deciding what customers pay instead of leaving those calls to owners who are meant to fight for the same drive-thru traffic.

How the Checkout Screen Does the Work

At the centre of the case sits a piece of technology most customers never think about when placing their usual orders. The lawsuit alleges Wendy's requires competing franchisees to run NCR's Aloha point-of-sale system, which feeds the corporate office transaction-level data on exactly what people order and what they pay.

Andy Garcia, a California resident who says he eats at Wendy's at least once a week, claims that pooled data lets the chain line up prices across outlets that are supposed to be rivals. The register, according to the lawsuit, did far more than ring up orders.

The 'One Wendy's' Problem

To support its claim that corporate controls pricing, the filing cites the company's 'One Wendy's' strategy of working hand in hand with franchisees, its 2024 dynamic pricing announcement, and the price cuts allegedly rolled out across every location in 2026.

Wendy's clarified in 2024 that it had no plans for surge pricing. Garcia's lawyers question how headquarters could change prices everywhere at once if franchisees genuinely set their own prices.

Every Meal Since 2022 Could Count

The financial stakes reach well beyond one hungry customer and his individual purchasing habits. The proposed class covers anyone in the US who bought a menu item at a Wendy's, franchised or company-run, since 1 January 2022.

Garcia says the arrangement began as early as 2016 and was firmly in place by 2022, and he is suing on behalf of at least tens of thousands of people whose combo meals may have carried a hidden markup.

The timing stings for the chain. The suit lands weeks after McDonald's was accused in a similar October case of using a technology tool to lift menu costs, a claim McDonald's denies.

The complaint turns everyday grumbling at the menu board into a legal claim over the cost of competition. Antitrust lawyer Jeffrey Shinder previously told Reuters that algorithmic pricing cases could multiply.

Wendy's and NCR Voyix did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment. The allegations remain unproven. For Americans who long treated the drive-thru as the cheap, reliable option, the lawsuit poses one simple and uncomfortable question. How much more might you have paid?