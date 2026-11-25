Taylor Swift reportedly turned down Condé Nast twice when the publishing giant approached her for exclusive photographs of her wedding to Travis Kelce, months before Vanity Fair published a scathing article about the pop superstar.

The revelation has raised questions about the timing of the magazine's unusually critical coverage, particularly given Swift's longstanding relationship with the publisher behind Vogue and Vanity Fair. The singer and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end have yet to release any official photographs from their wedding.

Taylor Swift Asked Twice for Wedding Photos

Multiple sources told Page Six that Condé Nast had approached Swift's representatives on two separate occasions to request exclusive pictures from her July wedding to Kelce.

'They asked for the photos months ago, twice,' one insider told the publication. 'Taylor politely declined. Condé Nast really wanted them.'

The publishing company reportedly hoped to secure the first images of Swift's bridal era, but the singer chose not to share them. Representatives for both Swift and Condé Nast did not respond to Page Six's requests for comment.

The reported rejection came months before Vanity Fair released its controversial article examining Swift's personal relationships, professional reputation and alleged disagreements with other celebrities.

Inside the Multimillion-Dollar Wedding

Swift, 36, and Kelce, 37, reportedly married on 3 July in a multimillion-dollar celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York City.

The wedding attracted approximately 1,000 guests and featured several notable names from the entertainment industry. Comedian Adam Sandler reportedly officiated the ceremony, while musicians Stevie Nicks and Paul McCartney were among those who performed during the celebration.

Despite the scale of the event and the high-profile guest list, the couple have kept their wedding photographs away from the public. Neither Swift nor Kelce has shared official pictures from the reported nuptials, leaving fans without a glimpse of the occasion.

Vanity Fair Publishes Scathing Taylor Swift Article

On Monday, Vanity Fair published a lengthy article about Swift, referring to the singer only as 'The Star' rather than using her name throughout its mysterious presentation. The publication reportedly drew on more than 100 sources to examine Swift's personal and professional relationships, including alleged feuds and falling-outs with several notable figures.

One source made a particularly pointed allegation about the singer's relationships, claiming: 'Nobody is beyond reproach with her. If you don't see it her way, she comes after you. It's always the same.'

Another source compared Swift to Regina George, the fictional mean girl portrayed by Rachel McAdams in the film Mean Girls. The article's allegations have not been independently established, and the claims were attributed to unnamed sources.

Taylor Swift's Relationship With Condé Nast

The Vanity Fair article attracted attention partly because of Swift's previous association with the publishing company. The singer has appeared on multiple Vogue covers and has a friendship with Anna Wintour, the magazine's former editor-in-chief. Wintour currently serves as Condé Nast's Global Chief Content Officer and Vogue's Global Editorial Director.

The contrast between the publisher's reported attempts to secure Swift's wedding photographs and Vanity Fair's subsequent critical coverage has prompted questions about the relationship between the singer and the media organisation.