Three, four, or even more partners could soon gain official recognition under a groundbreaking California city measure. West Hollywood has unanimously approved a domestic partnership registry for polyamorous relationships, including those involving people who live elsewhere.

The City Council approved the ordinance on 2 November, introducing protections covering hospital visits, jail visitation and certain rental housing matters. The decision could challenge conventional ideas about legally recognised relationships.

California City Opens Polyamory Registry to Outsiders

Under the new West Hollywood polyamory registry, three or more adults can register a consensual domestic relationship through the city clerk. Applicants must be at least 18, share the necessities of life, and accept responsibility for one another's welfare. Other eligibility conditions apply, including restrictions on existing registered multi-partner relationships.

California City Approves Legal Recognition Of Throuples, Foursomes And Other Multi-Partner Relationships



West Hollywood, a city in Los Angeles County, California, has unanimously approved an ordinance allowing people in polyamorous relationships, including throuples and… pic.twitter.com/mCVCckNTUY — Celebrity Lawyer 🧑‍⚖️💥🧾🐦 (@D_Gracegal) November 5, 2026

Significantly, applicants do not have to live in West Hollywood. People outside the city can also register, potentially giving households elsewhere a way to formally document their relationships.

Registered partners gain certain hospital and jail visitation protections, subject to visitor restrictions and security exceptions. The ordinance also changes local housing rules covering rent adjustments and termination of tenancy. Under specified conditions, registered partners receive protection against certain rent adjustments and termination of tenancy.

The measure was introduced by Mayor John Heilman. Attorney Christina Fialho, founder of advocacy organisation Rewrite the BiLine, brought the proposal to Councilmember Chelsea Lee Byers in early 2025.

'This Law Is Just the Beginning': Polyamory Advocate

Byers later championed a separate anti-discrimination measure covering family and relationship structures, approved in March 2026.

Fialho told the Los Angeles Times: 'This law is just the beginning.'

She added: 'I think it makes it possible for people to dream about a future they once thought was out of reach.'

West Hollywood has a history of challenging conventional relationship rules. In 1985, it became the first US city to establish a domestic partnership registry for same-sex couples.

Polyamorous Woman Challenges New Registration Rules

The breakthrough has not silenced criticism within the community.

Megan Katz, a West Hollywood librarian who supported the measure, questioned restrictions affecting people who maintain separate two-person relationships alongside other partnerships.

Katz has two children with her husband, whom she describes as her nesting partner, and another partner who does not live with her.

'One of my pet peeves is this popular conception that polyamory is only 'triads' or 'throuples',' she told the Los Angeles Times.

Byers said she would pursue amendments to clarify whether multiple separate two-person relationships could qualify.

Why Polyamorous Relationships Still Face Legal Hurdles

The ordinance does not legalise multi-partner marriage or grant registered partners the same rights as married couples under California law. Inheritance, taxation, immigration and broader parental rights remain governed by other applicable laws.

Glendale attorney Alana Chazan of All Family Legal told the Los Angeles Times that increasingly complex family arrangements can create expensive legal challenges. Some polyamorous households have sought legal help to protect jointly held assets and establish healthcare decision-making arrangements.

Any participant can terminate a registration by filing a statement with the city clerk. Those ending a registration must wait six months before filing another multi-partner domestic partnership statement.

The ordinance is scheduled to take effect on 2 December 2026, marking a significant shift in West Hollywood's approach to family recognition.