Democrat Allison Montgomery has defeated Republican incumbent Phillip Rigsby in Alabama House District 25, becoming the state's first openly transgender legislator. The software engineer won 12,456 votes, or 53.2 per cent, against Rigsby's 10,929 votes, or 46.7 per cent, according to results reported by the Alabama Political Reporter.

Her victory flips a Huntsville-area seat that Republicans had held for at least 20 years. The district covers parts of Madison and Limestone counties in northern Alabama. Montgomery's election is a historic first for the state, although she has said her gender identity was not the reason she entered politics.

Speaking to AL.com during the campaign, she said she felt called to public service and intended to represent residents regardless of how they voted or what they thought of her gender. Her campaign focused on public education, healthcare, affordability and limiting corporate influence.

Allison Montgomery has won Alabama's State House District 25 election, flipping the seat from Republican to Democratic.



She becomes the first transgender woman to be elected to the Alabama Legislature. pic.twitter.com/rUsmnfhodZ — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 4, 2026

Who is Allison Montgomery?

Montgomery was born in Huntsville and raised in nearby Madison. She attended Bob Jones High School before graduating from the University of Alabama in Huntsville with a degree in computer engineering. She also earned the rank of Eagle Scout through Scout Troop 350.

After university, she began working as a software engineer supporting projects at Redstone Arsenal, a major US Army installation near Huntsville. Her campaign biography says she wants to bring her engineering experience to state government and work on practical solutions for Alabama residents.

Montgomery has also been involved in grassroots advocacy through the Alabama Transgender Rights Action Coalition, where she is described as a long-time volunteer. The organisation campaigns on transgender and LGBTQ+ rights in the state.

Her Campaign and Policy Priorities

Montgomery campaigned on protecting public schools, addressing healthcare costs and tackling corruption. She supports expanding Medicaid and improving access to healthcare, including support for rural hospitals. Her platform also included workers' rights, affordable housing and reducing the cost of everyday essentials.

A Huntsville, Ala. trans activist and Democrat has won a state election to become the first transgender-identifying lawmaker in Alabama history.



I investigated and found that "Allison" Montgomery is the adopted identity of software engineer William Tyler Montgomery.



He has a… pic.twitter.com/x5GX0o5Akb — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 4, 2026

One prominent local issue was the growth of artificial intelligence data centres. Montgomery opposed large new projects and supported a long-term moratorium, citing concerns about their demands on electricity and water supplies. Her campaign contrasted that position with Rigsby's support for extending tax incentives for data-centre development.

She told AL.com that voters she met while canvassing were more concerned about education, healthcare and the cost of living than her gender identity. She questioned whether groceries, rent or utility bills would become cheaper if she had not transitioned.

Campaign Attacks and Historic Victory

Montgomery faced criticism from Republican figures during the campaign. Alabama Republican Party chairman Scott Stadthagen described her and another transgender candidate as having 'mental disorders' at an October gathering. Montgomery called his comments 'plain prejudice' and said politicians were using gender identity to distract from issues affecting residents.

After her victory, she urged supporters not to be distracted by what she called 'culture war issues'. She said she would work 'especially hard for those who hate me, because they deserve a better Alabama as much as anyone'.

Montgomery is due to take office when the Alabama Legislature begins its next regular session in February 2027. She will represent District 25 in the state House, becoming Alabama's first openly transgender state legislator.