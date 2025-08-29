Selena Gomez's bachelorette party has turned into an unexpected talking point online — not because of the champagne toasts or matching outfits, but because of a single balloon. Photos from the Los Angeles celebration showed a decoration printed with a name that many fans had never seen before: Benjamin Levin.

It didn't take long for followers to connect the dots. The balloon was a playful nod to Gomez's fiancé, better known to the world as music producer Benny Blanco.

The Name Behind the Producer

Blanco, who always styles his professional moniker in lowercase, was born Benjamin Joseph Levin on 8 March 1988 in Reston, Virginia. Though his given name has been public record for years, it has rarely surfaced in the pop-culture spotlight.

That changed when Gomez's party photos hit social media. The sight of 'Benjamin Levin' on display quickly spread across platforms, with fans admitting they were surprised to discover the man behind so many chart-toppers had a very different birth name. Within hours, 'Benjamin Levin' was trending proof that even after nearly two decades in the music industry, Blanco still had secrets to share with casual fans.

A Career of Quiet Influence

Unlike many artists who thrive on visibility, Blanco's reputation has been built largely behind the scenes. He entered the industry in the late 2000s under the mentorship of producer Dr. Luke, who signed him to Kasz Money Productions. From there, his career accelerated.

Blanco has co-written and produced hits for some of the biggest names in pop: Katy Perry, Rihanna, Justin Bieber, Maroon 5, Eminem, Ed Sheeran, BTS, Halsey and many more. His catalogue includes songs that have sold more than 500 million album-equivalent units worldwide.

Recognition followed. He has won five BMI Songwriter of the Year Awards, earned the 2017 iHeartRadio Producer of the Year Award, and in 2013 received the Hal David Starlight Award from the Songwriters Hall of Fame. In total, he has been nominated for 11 Grammys.

In 2018, Blanco stepped into the spotlight as a lead artist with Eastside, his collaboration with Halsey and Khalid. The single peaked at number nine on the Billboard Hot 100 and paved the way for albums including Friends Keep Secrets and its follow-up. In 2025, he released I Said I Love You First, a collaborative album with Gomez that blurred the lines between his personal and professional life.

Love and the Balloon

Blanco and Gomez began dating in mid-2023 after years of friendship and studio collaborations. They confirmed their relationship publicly later that year and announced their engagement in December 2024.

The bachelorette party, held this week in Los Angeles, was an intimate but lively gathering with friends. Photos captured coordinated looks, celebratory décor and plenty of champagne. Yet it was the balloon emblazoned with Blanco's real name that stole headlines.

Blanco has not publicly commented on the moment, but fans saw it as a cheeky way of acknowledging the man behind the producer persona. For Gomez, the party marked a milestone as she prepares to marry not just Benny Blanco the hitmaker, but Benjamin Levin, the man she calls her own.

What Comes Next

The couple's wedding plans are underway, and the balloon detail has added a light-hearted twist to their love story. For Blanco, whose career has largely thrived behind the curtain of his stage name, it was a reminder that even the most influential producers can surprise fans with something as simple as a party decoration.