Brazilian influencer Barbara Jankavski, widely known as the 'Human Barbie' for her extreme transformation through cosmetic surgery, has died at the age of 31.

According to a report by CNN Brasil, Jankavski was found dead on 2 November inside a townhouse in São Paulo, Brazil. Police have classified her death as 'suspicious' pending a full autopsy, including toxicology results.

Authorities said a 51-year-old public defender was present when Jankavski died. He told investigators that he had hired her for sexual services and that both had consumed illicit substances before she became unresponsive.

The man claimed he realised she was no longer moving after she fell asleep and called emergency services. Paramedics attempted to resuscitate her, but Jankavski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Injury Marks and Ongoing Police Inquiry

According to São Paulo State Military Police, Jankavski was found wearing only underwear and had a bruise on her left eye and scratch marks on her back.

A friend later told police that the eye injury was from a fall that occurred earlier that day, CNN Brasil reported. While no official cause of death has been released, authorities continue to investigate whether substance use or physical trauma contributed.

Her death comes weeks after a similar high-profile case — the death of Taiwanese influencer Iris Hsieh, found dead in Malaysia — raising broader discussions about influencer culture and personal safety.

Jankavski Went Through at Least 27 Surgeries

Barbara Jankavski rose to fame on Instagram and TikTok, where she had more than 55,000 and 344,000 followers, respectively. Her content focused on beauty, fashion, and her transformation journey, earning her the nickname 'Human Barbie.'

The São Paulo native reportedly underwent at least 27 plastic surgeries, costing an estimated $56,000 (approximately £43,000), to achieve her doll-like appearance.

According to reports, these procedures included:

Liposuction on the neck, abdomen, and legs

Breast and buttock augmentations

Eyebrow lifts

Five separate rhinoplasties (nose surgeries)

Her transformation drew both admiration and controversy online, with fans praising her dedication to self-expression while others criticised the extremes of cosmetic culture.

Online Tributes From Fans

Following her death, fans flooded Jankavski's final Instagram post, published on October 1, with tributes and disbelief.

One follower wrote, 'I can't believe it. Rest in peace.' Another said, 'You lived a little bit of the life you loved, and that comforts us.'

Her collaboration video with Brazilian influencer Avós Da Razão now stands as her last public appearance before her death. At the time of her passing, she had not posted new content for over a month, a silence that some followers noticed before news broke of her death.

Cause of Death Still Under Probe

Investigators have yet to determine what caused Barbara Jankavski's death. According to reports, the results of toxicology tests and a forensic autopsy are expected to clarify whether her passing was accidental or linked to substance use.

Police sources told CNN Brasil that the public defender involved in the case has cooperated with authorities and remains under observation while the case proceeds. The São Paulo Civil Police stated that the death remains 'under active investigation.'

It is yet to be confirmed if her death is connected to all the treatments she went through. However, her story, while tragic, also sheds light on the growing pressures faced by influencers in an era where physical appearance and online validation often intertwine.