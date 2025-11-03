Ferrari's Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc has announced his engagement to long-time girlfriend and influencer Alexandra Saint Mleux, marking a new milestone for one of the sport's most followed couples. The proposal, revealed on 2 November 2025, came as Leclerc continued his pursuit of the championship title, intertwining personal celebration with professional intensity.

For fans and observers, the announcement offered a rare look into the personal world of a driver known for his focus and composure under pressure.

Who Is Alexandra Saint Mleux?

At 27, Alexandra Saint Mleux is recognised for her work across art, fashion, and digital media. Born on 9 June 2001 in Calais, France, she studied Art History at the École du Louvre in Paris, specialising in 20th-century movements. Her academic background has influenced her artistic perspective, allowing her to connect traditional art with modern cultural trends.

Saint Mleux's professional identity extends to social media, where she has built a notable following. She has almost 3 million followers on Instagram and nearly 2 million on TikTok, sharing insights into art, style, and everyday life.

How They Met

Leclerc and Saint Mleux's relationship reportedly began in March 2023 at Paris Fashion Week. The timing followed Leclerc's key win for Ferrari in Australia, and the pair were later seen together at Wimbledon in July 2023.

They were also seen together at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix, where their first red-carpet appearance confirmed her as part of Leclerc's life both publicly and personally. By 2025, they were living together, often travelling between race locations. Saint Mleux became a familiar face at race weekends, offering visible support during Leclerc's championship campaign.

Engagement Announcement

The engagement was confirmed through a post on Leclerc's Instagram, featuring four photographs taken in Monaco. The images captured the moment he proposed, showing Saint Mleux's emerald-cut diamond ring, estimated at five carats and sourced from a Parisian jeweller. Their dog, Leo, also appeared in the post with a collar that read 'Dad wants to marry you!', adding a personal touch to the occasion.

Fellow drivers and athletes, including Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, congratulated the couple, while fans celebrated the news online using the hashtag #LeclercEngaged. The engagement coincided with the Brazilian Grand Prix weekend, adding to the significance of the timing for Leclerc's followers.

Alexandra's Dating History, Career and Style Influence

Not much is known about Alexandra's dating history. However, beyond her academic background, Saint Mleux is widely regarded as a rising figure in the fashion industry. She has appeared at high-profile events, including Grand Prix paddocks and magazine features. Her November 2025 cover appearance for ELLE México and multiple mentions in Vogue have cemented her status as a fashion figure.

She is known for her modern yet timeless fashion sense, often highlighting sustainable and elegant styles. Saint Mleux has collaborated with several fashion brands, including Rhode, Meshki, and Nina Ricci, aligning her personal image with international luxury trends.

Philanthropy and Public Work

Outside of fashion, Saint Mleux is the founder of Corazones Unidos, an organisation that supports education for children in disadvantaged communities. This project connects her cultural interests with social causes, and her role as both an influencer and coordinator allows her to merge creative content with charitable goals.

What's Next for the Couple?

As of late 2025, Leclerc remains in contention for the Formula 1 World Championship, trailing Max Verstappen by 19 points after the Mexico Grand Prix. Reports suggest that the couple may marry in Monaco following the 2026 season. For now, they continue to balance public attention with a private routine, sharing their home life while focusing on their respective careers.