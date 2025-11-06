A livestreamed ceremony ahead of the 74th Miss Universe competition in Thailand descended into controversy after the event's executive, Nawat Itsaragrisil, publicly criticised Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch. The exchange, broadcast widely on social media, prompted a dramatic walk-out by several contestants in support of Bosch.

The confrontation took place during what was meant to be a routine pre-pageant sashing ceremony in Bangkok. Itsaragrisil accused Bosch of failing to promote the host country and questioned her commitment to the event. Moments later, Bosch challenged the organiser on stage, saying, 'You are not respecting me as a woman.'

Within minutes, reigning Miss Universe Victoria Kjær Theilvig and other contestants walked out in solidarity, leaving organisers scrambling to contain a growing backlash. What followed was a statement from Itsaragrisil that observers described as a 'non-apology', focusing on the wording of his remark rather than the substance of the criticism.

What Happened at the Sashing Ceremony

During the Bangkok event, Itsaragrisil confronted Bosch in front of an audience and live cameras. In video footage circulated online, he can be heard calling her a 'dummy'. Bosch stood up and replied, 'Because I have a voice... you are not respecting me as a woman.'

As Bosch left the stage, several contestants, including reigning title-holder Theilvig, followed her in solidarity, effectively halting the ceremony. The walk-out was unprecedented in the modern history of the competition and quickly drew widespread attention, according to Glamour magazine.

The 'Non-Apology' and Public Reaction

Hours later, Itsaragrisil posted a livestreamed statement in which he said, 'If anyone was not comfortable ... I do apologise ... I did talk and apologise to the rest of the girls in the room.'

However, he did not directly refer to the remark or acknowledge Bosch's specific concerns about respect. In a later clarification, he said he had meant to say 'damage' rather than 'dumb', a distinction that some commentators said appeared to shift attention from the remark itself, according to the New York Post.

The Miss Universe organisation's president, Raúl Rocha Cantú, described the behaviour as 'unacceptable' and said Itsaragrisil's involvement in the remaining events would be 'restricted as much as possible', Cosmopolitan reported. The statement signalled an effort by the organisation to distance itself from the controversy while maintaining the pageant's schedule.

Comment

Power and Accountability in Pageant Culture

The incident has reignited debate about gender dynamics and accountability within international pageantry. When a senior organiser publicly reprimands a contestant, it highlights the power imbalance inherent in such events and raises questions about how participants are treated.

Itsaragrisil's explanation has also prompted discussion about leadership responsibility. By focusing on whether he said 'dumb' or 'damage', critics argue he diverted attention from the broader issue of professionalism and respect in a highly visible setting.

The controversy poses reputational risks for Miss Universe, which has sought in recent years to present itself as a platform for empowerment rather than spectacle. The walk-out and ensuing scrutiny have become a defining moment for how pageants balance image, gender sensitivity and public expectation in an era of heightened awareness about equality and conduct.

For Itsaragrisil and the Miss Universe organisation, the episode may mark a turning point. What began as a disagreement over participation has become a global conversation about respect, leadership and the image of beauty pageants in the 21st century.