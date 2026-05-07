George R R Martin has again poured cold water on hopes for a near‑term release date for The Winds of Winter, telling a podcast in November 2023 that he has made no 'substantial' progress on the long‑awaited novel since earlier updates in 2022, despite rumours it could arrive in 2026.

The Winds of Winter, the sixth book in his A Song of Ice and Fire saga and the first since 2011's A Dance with Dragons, still has 'several hundred pages left' to be written, according to Martin and his publishers.

Readers have been here before. The last mainline instalment landed on 12 July 2011, just months after HBO's Game of Thrones premiered. At that point, much of The Winds of Winter already existed in some form.

Martin has said that numerous chapters, including parts of the original ending of A Dance with Dragons, were cut and held back for the next book. Since then, he has released sample chapters at readings and online, but not the completed manuscript, and the gap between novels has stretched from his early two‑year rhythm to nearly 16 years.

George RR Martin last year said he only had hundreds of pages to go on The Winds of Winter:



"I have like 1,100 pages written but I still have hundreds more pages to go. It’s a big mother of a book for whatever reason. Maybe I should’ve started writing smaller books when I began… pic.twitter.com/IEIKy3bsIX — Fandom Pulse (@fandompulse) April 20, 2026

Meanwhile, the world built around The Winds of Winter has only grown larger and noisier. The entire eight‑season television adaptation has aired and ended, its final episodes provoking widespread disappointment among viewers who had once treated the show as a cultural event. For many of those readers, the unwritten book has taken on an almost talismanic role, a chance, however unfair that expectation may be, to 'fix' what they disliked on screen by returning to the source material.

The publication history helps explain the tension. There were two‑year gaps between A Game of Thrones and A Clash of Kings, and again before A Storm of Swords. That cadence broke with A Feast for Crows, which took five years, and A Dance with Dragons, which took roughly six. Now, the delay to The Winds of Winter has ballooned to well over a decade, with Martin himself acknowledging that, whatever the final date, it will be later than anyone initially imagined.

Why The Winds of Winter Release Keeps Slipping

It would be easy to put the delay down to distraction, and there is certainly no shortage of other work on Martin's desk. Since 2011, he has written or overseen three Targaryen novellas, The Princess and the Queen, The Rogue Prince, and The Sons of the Dragon, compiled the Dunk and Egg tales into A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, and co‑authored companion volumes The World of Ice & Fire and Fire & Blood. He is currently working on a follow‑up volume, tentatively titled Blood & Fire, which revisits the same dynasty.

Read more The Winds of Winter Update: George R.R. Martin Admits Naysayers 'Might Be Right' About Never Finishing TWOW The Winds of Winter Update: George R.R. Martin Admits Naysayers 'Might Be Right' About Never Finishing TWOW

Each of those projects, by Martin's own admission in various updates on his 'Not a Blog' website, has carved time away from the main series. So have his long‑running duties as co‑editor of the Wild Cards anthologies, a shared‑universe saga about humans altered by an alien virus, where he works closely with other writers and editor Melinda M. Snodgrass to keep continuity straight.

Then there are the forays outside publishing. FromSoftware's hit game Elden Ring credits Martin with helping devise its mythic backstory, a role that did not require full‑time scripting but did demand sustained attention to the world's history and lore.

Most consuming of all, however, has been the ever‑expanding television universe.

Martin has been involved, to varying degrees, in a string of HBO projects spun out of Game of Thrones. Some, like House of the Dragon and the forthcoming Knight of the Seven Kingdoms series, are moving ahead and have already proven commercially attractive. Others, including Blood Moon, Empire of Ash, Snow and Flea Bottom, stalled in development but still required his input before the plug was pulled. Additional ideas, such as The Sea Snake, 10,000 Ships, The Golden Empire, and a potential Game of Thrones film, have been publicly floated as being at different stages with the network.

Behind the schedule, though, lies a more stubborn problem: the book itself. The Winds of Winter must gather an extraordinary number of threads into a coherent penultimate act. Arya Stark and Daenerys Targaryen are still abroad and must return to Westeros. Jon Snow, last seen stabbed on the Wall, awaits his fate. Lady Stoneheart stalks the Riverlands. Cersei Lannister's reckoning in King's Landing looms. And over everything hangs the advance of the Others. Simply lining these stories up demands a kind of narrative engineering that would test any writer.

Martin has repeatedly described himself as a 'gardener' rather than an 'architect,' a novelist who prefers to discover his story as he goes rather than follow a rigid blueprint. By his own account, that means he can write 500 pages in a year and then decide that 600 no longer belong, ripping out entire sequences because a character has done something unexpected elsewhere. It is the method that produced the sprawling richness of A Song of Ice and Fire. It is also, plainly, murder on deadlines.

No Confirmed Date Despite 2026 Rumours

In 2022, Martin used his 'Not a Blog' and statements via Penguin Random House to sketch out his progress. He suggested he was roughly three‑quarters done with The Winds of Winter, with perhaps 400 to 500 pages remaining. Even then, there was no official timeframe.

As of his appearance on the 'Bangcast' podcast in November 2023, that estimate had not improved. Martin told interviewers he had not made substantial headway since those 2022 updates and still faced 'several hundred' pages of unwritten text. Shortly afterwards, an online rumour began circulating that the book had been secretly scheduled for an autumn 2026 release. Bantam Books, a US imprint of the same parent publisher, dismissed that suggestion, and there is no verified listing, date or pre‑order window anywhere in the official channels.

George R.R. Martin says he hasn't finished The Winds Of Winter because he's not in the mood:



"I do think if I can just get some of these other things off my back, I could finish The Winds of Winter pretty soon. It's been made clear to me that Winds is the priority, but… I… pic.twitter.com/r5tXRAFemi — Fandom Pulse (@fandompulse) April 14, 2026

Nothing is confirmed at this stage. Any putative calendar should be treated with considerable caution until Martin and his publishers jointly announce a firm publication date.

Fans of Westeros are not entirely starved. House of the Dragon is moving toward a third season, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already given television audiences more of Ser Duncan the Tall and his young charge Egg. Yet for readers who first opened A Game of Thrones in the 1990s, everything else feels like a side quest. The story they care about most is frozen on the page in mid‑winter, and the watch, for now, continues.