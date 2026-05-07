Platinum-selling alternative-pop artist D4vd, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, remains behind bars awaiting trial without bail on charges including first-degree murder, child sexual abuse, and human mutilation. The case centres on the 2025 death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, a development that has placed the Burke family under intense public scrutiny.

Yet, even as legal proceedings unfold, music continues to be a defining pursuit for the family. Caleb Burke, D4vd's younger brother, has officially entered the industry under the pseudonym Cara Kova, debuting original tracks and carving out his own identity in the industry. His emergence comes at a time when the Burke family is facing one of the entertainment world's most harrowing legal crises, and also follows Caleb's social media post about the fate of paedophiles.

Read more d4vd's Brother Calls for Death of Paedophiles and Rapists in Instagram Story Posted After Singer's Arrest d4vd's Brother Calls for Death of Paedophiles and Rapists in Instagram Story Posted After Singer's Arrest

Who is Cara Kova?

As reported by TMZ, Caleb Burke is pushing forward into the family business by releasing original songs about love and romance. Caleb, who is believed to be around 18 years old, has transitioned from a supporting role in his brother's career to a solo artist. He previously performed live alongside his older brother under the name Cvleb, but his reinvention as Cara Kova signals a move toward a more defined artistic identity.

Under this new moniker, he operates as a multi-hyphenate creator, serving as the songwriter, singer, and primary producer of his material. On Spotify listings, Kova is the artist, but Caleb Burke is credited as songwriter, singer, composer, and producer.

Kova first teased his entry into the industry on Instagram in early April, shortly before his brother's arrest. His debut releases, which include the singles 'Imaginary Love' and 'Sex', lean into provocative themes and direct lyrical storytelling.

While he has adopted a pseudonym to separate his brand, the aesthetic of his digital presence, featuring moody lighting and lo-fi visual filters, retains a familiar connection to the Burke family's established online style. However, Kova's aesthetic leans more toward Y2K-inspired visuals, as seen across his social media posts.

Caleb Burke's Controversial Post

Before this musical endeavor, Caleb and his parents made headlines in February when they filed objections in a Texas court against grand jury subpoenas demanding their testimony regarding D4vd's activities.

On April 23, just a week after D4vd's arrest, Caleb seemingly spoke about the murder trial and the fate that paedophiles should have. In a since-expired Instagram Story, the young singer shared a short but powerful message: 'All pedophiles and rapists should die. Period.'

D4vd's Murder Allegations

On 16 April, 21-year-old D4vd was arrested by the LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division and US Marshals at a residence in Hollywood Hills. During his arraignment on 20 April, the singer pleaded not guilty to Hernandez's murder.

According to prosecutors, Hernandez went missing in early 2024, but she was last known to be alive on 23 April 2025, when she travelled to David's residence in the Hollywood Hills and was 'never heard from again.' Five months later, the teenager's severely decomposed and mutilated remains were found in the singer's Tesla on 8 September 2025.

Los Angeles District Attorney Nathan Hochman stated that David Burke allegedly killed Hernandez after she threatened to expose their relationship, which could have destroyed his music career because she was a minor. Prosecutors said he later ordered chainsaws, body bags, and an inflatable pool, where he allegedly dismembered her body and removed tattooed fingers bearing his name.

Following his arrest, his legal team issued a firm statement to the media: 'Let us be clear, the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death.'

If convicted, the singer faces life in prison without the possibility of parole, or potentially the death penalty, should prosecutors choose to pursue it.

While the legal battle plays out in court, the sudden musical debut of Cara Kova ensures that the Burke family remains firmly and controversially under the media spotlight.