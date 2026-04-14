George R. R. Martin's publisher has flatly denied that The Winds of Winter is secretly scheduled for release later this year, after a supposed leak claiming the long-delayed novel was imminent spread rapidly across X and other social platforms over the weekend.

The furore began with a tweet sharing a screenshot from an unnamed source, alleging that Martin's sixth instalment in the A Song of Ice & Fire saga had a hidden 2024 publication date and that an official announcement was just around the corner. The post snowballed into thousands of shares and breathless fan speculation, and was picked up by some smaller media outlets that treated the anonymous image as at least plausible. It is not. Bantam Books, which publishes the Westeros novels in the US and Canada, is moving to shut down its operations.

'The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false,' a Bantam representative told Entertainment Weekly, in what is, at this point, about as unambiguous as corporate language gets. There is no confirmed release date for The Winds of Winter, and beyond Martin's recent comments about his progress, there is no reliable indication of when it will arrive.

It has been 15 years since readers last received a new volume of the main saga. Martin began the series with A Game of Thrones in 1996, followed by A Clash of Kings in 1999, A Storm of Swords in 2000, A Feast for Crows in 2005, and A Dance with Dragons in 2011, all published by Bantam in North America and Harper Voyager in the UK. After The Winds of Winter, he has long promised a seventh and final book, A Dream of Spring.

That long gap has created its own strange ecosystem of hope, frustration and fan-led detective work. Every blog entry, convention panel and interview Martin gives is parsed for clues about how far along The Winds of Winter really is, and whether age, pressure and the ever-expanding television universe have pulled him away from his desk for good. The latest leak, though quickly debunked, slotted neatly into that pattern.

George R. R. Martin On The Winds of Winter And Its Shifting Story

Martin's most recent substantial update on The Winds of Winter came in January, in a cover story for The Hollywood Reporter. There, he sounded cautiously optimistic but undeniably ambivalent about the grind of finishing it.

'I do think if I can just get some of these other things off my back, I could finish The Winds of Winter pretty soon,' he said, before undercutting the promise with a shrugging admission. 'It's been made clear to me that Winds is the priority, but... I don't know. Sometimes I'm not in the mood for that.'

He told the magazine he is determined to complete the series himself and that he 'would hate' for another writer to be brought in to wrap up A Song of Ice & Fire in his stead. Yet he also spoke candidly about how the global success of HBO's Game of Thrones and the backlash to its final seasons has fed back into his own thinking about the books' endgame.

The gap between page and screen is not just about pacing. 'I was going to kill more people,' Martin said. 'Not the ones they killed [on the show]. They made it more of a happy ending. I don't see a happy ending for Tyrion. His whole arc has been tragic from the first. I was going to have Sansa die, but she's been so appealing in the show, maybe I'll let her live.'

It is a surprisingly naked admission for a writer who has always insisted that the novels and the television adaptations are separate entities. The implication is hard to miss. The cultural weight of the TV version is now heavy enough to tug on the fates of characters who have not yet reached their final chapters in print.

The Winds of Winter Fans Still Waiting As Westeros Marches On

Martin has tried to keep readers informed about The Winds of Winter through his long-running 'Not a Blog' site and at public events. At New York Comic Con 2025, he addressed the elephant in every room he entered.

'I know there's all this controversy about Winds of Winter and how late it is, but I've always had trouble with deadlines, and I don't feel happy breaching contracts or missing a deadline or anything like that,' he told fans. The remark was, at once, an apology and an explanation from a writer whose creative rhythms clearly do not align with blockbuster schedules.

Meanwhile, the world of Westeros has hardly been on pause. HBO's prequel House of the Dragon is set to launch its third season this summer, with a fourth, and likely final, season planned for 2028. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, adapted from Martin's Tales of Dunk & Egg novellas, is already in production on a second season, aiming for a 2027 release on HBO and streaming platform Max.

On top of that, Martin is involved in a sprawl of other projects across publishing, television, video games and now theatre. Fans are not wrong to suspect that each new production meeting or spin-off room steals time from The Winds of Winter. Martin himself, in that Hollywood Reporter interview, all but conceded the point, even as he insisted that the book remains his official priority.

There is still no finished manuscript in his publishers' hands, no public timetable for delivery, and no evidence that the supposed 2024 release leak was anything more than wishful thinking dressed up as insider knowledge. Until Martin turns in the pages, The Winds of Winter will remain what it has been for more than a decade now: a promise, periodically reaffirmed, still waiting to harden into a date on the calendar.