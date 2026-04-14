Fans of the 'A Song of Ice and Fire' saga, who have been waiting over a decade for the next instalment, found themselves caught between hope and scepticism over the weekend. A post made the rounds on social media with details about the anticipated 'The Winds of Winter', including its purported release date, claims that the book's publisher has since dismissed as false.

The anonymous post, shared on X by an account named 'Ned Stark,' claimed to screenshot a message from a production assistant at Bantam Spectra, the science fiction and fantasy imprint of Bantam Books, the US publisher of the ASOIAF series. Bantam Books has since broken its silence to address the post directly.

Insider Claims of a Fall 2026 Release

The controversy began when the anonymous post alleged that the full manuscript for 'The Winds of Winter' was delivered internally in January 2026, following its purported completion in late 2025. The post further claimed, without any verifiable basis, that Martin had been instructed by marketing teams to remain silent in order to build anticipation for a coordinated launch.

Read more The '75% Done' Scam: How George R.R. Martin's The Winds of Winter Progress Became a 2026 Meme The '75% Done' Scam: How George R.R. Martin's The Winds of Winter Progress Became a 2026 Meme

The post alleged that the book is currently moving through what it described as the 'full editorial and layout pipeline.' It further claimed that a formal announcement is being held for Comic-Con, with Martin expected to reveal the release date on his personal blog.

'The official announcement is embargoed until Comic-Con, but we know he's going to announce it on his blog first because he doesn't give a f**k, with the actual release window being around fall,' the insider claimed. 'They want those holiday sales.'

The post also alleged the manuscript runs to approximately 1,600 pages, that fans 'will not be disappointed,' and hinted that 'Jon is back.' It additionally claimed the marketing team is working with HBO on a coordinated content campaign. The account posting the claims has not been verified as a current or former Bantam Spectra employee.

Apparently TWOW will be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/ILgZyDr2xv — Ned Stark (@FantasyWorldW1) April 12, 2026

Publisher Labels the Leaked Information as 'False'

Despite the granular detail of the post, official sources moved quickly to address the speculation. Bantam Books clarified that the information circulating online is 'false' in a statement released to Entertainment Weekly.

'The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false,' a representative from Bantam Books told EW.

George R.R. Martin's publisher has debunked ‘The Winds of Winter’ leak revealing the release date



“The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false,”



(via: https://t.co/zW6GRG0GH9) pic.twitter.com/Dp3HCw0s2n — Thrones Updates (@ThronesUpdate) April 13, 2026

Fan Frustration Grows Amid A 15-Year Wait

The debunked post has renewed attention on the long wait for Martin's next novel. It has been nearly 15 years since the publication of 'A Dance with Dragons' in 2011, and many fans have expressed frustration at the continued absence of 'The Winds of Winter'.

Many fans argue that the constant delays and the author's involvement in numerous side projects have made the eventual release feel increasingly unlikely. Prediction platform Manifold has weighed in on the anticipated release: the probability of the book appearing this year currently sits at 46 per cent.

Bantam Books has not issued a further statement following its initial denial. In a January 2026 interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Martin said he hoped to finish The Winds of Winter 'pretty soon' while acknowledging uncertainty about the timeline. No official release date has been announced.