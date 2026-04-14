Rumours of a 2026 release for The Winds of Winter have circulated online after a purported 'leaked screenshot' claimed the novel is already complete. The post, which appeared on an anonymous image-sharing forum on 10 April 2026, alleges that author George R. R. Martin finished the manuscript in late 2025.

The claim states that the book has entered final editorial and production stages, with a release window planned for Autumn 2026. It also suggests the manuscript was delivered 'internally' in January and is approximately 1,600 pages long.

If accurate, that length would make it one of the largest entries in the A Song of Ice and Fire series. Previous volumes, including A Storm of Swords and A Dance with Dragons, were published in split editions in some regions due to their size, reflecting the scale of the narrative.

The publisher has rejected the claims. A representative for Bantam Books told Entertainment Weekly that the alleged leak is 'false' and does not reflect the current status of the book.

Details of the Anonymous Claim

The post, attributed to an unnamed individual claiming to work in publishing, outlines a detailed timeline for the book's release. It alleges that editorial work began earlier this year and that a coordinated marketing campaign involving HBO is planned.

Apparently TWOW will be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/ILgZyDr2xv — Ned Stark (@FantasyWorldW1) April 12, 2026

According to the post, an announcement is 'embargoed' until San Diego Comic-Con, with the author expected to share the news on his blog. It also claims the book combines the scale of earlier volumes, comparing its length to A Feast for Crows and A Dance with Dragons together.

The post provides no evidence to support these claims. The reference to Bantam Spectra, an imprint no longer used in its original form, has also been noted as a potential inconsistency.

Read more Posthumous Publication? The Dark Theory That GRRM is Hiding the Finished Winds of Winter Posthumous Publication? The Dark Theory That GRRM is Hiding the Finished Winds of Winter

Publisher Response and Timeline

Bantam Books, which publishes the series in the United States, quickly responded. A company spokesperson said, 'The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false.'

In the UK, the series is published by Voyager, an imprint of HarperCollins. Publishers have consistently said that any confirmed release date will be announced through official channels.

The sixth instalment follows A Dance with Dragons, which was released in 2011. The extended gap between books has led to repeated rumours about the manuscript's progress, many of which have later been dismissed.

Author Updates and Ongoing Work

Martin has provided periodic updates through his blog and interviews. In a January interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he said progress on the book remained ongoing, adding that it continues to be his priority despite other commitments.

He has previously stated that he would announce completion directly to readers once the manuscript is finished and has cautioned against believing unverified release rumours. He has also noted that the complexity of the story continues to affect the timeline for completion.

George R.R. Martin’s U.S. publisher has debunked the alleged ‘THE WINDS OF WINTER’ leak that recently gained traction online:



“The online chatter you are seeing regarding a supposed leak is false.”



(https://t.co/a5SqfR54JM) pic.twitter.com/nMU3VEANMT — westerosies (@westerosies) April 13, 2026

Alongside work on the novel, he remains involved in several television projects linked to the Game of Thrones franchise, including upcoming series currently in development and production.

Bantam Books said no release date has been confirmed and reiterated that the reported leak is false. Any official announcement is expected to be made through verified channels.