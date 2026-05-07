Mr. Fantasy is a new musician who wears a wig and fake teeth, with many believing he is actor KJ Apa, best known for his role as Archie Andrews in Riverdale.

The singer has drawn comparisons to Apa, with viewers pointing to a striking resemblance, including what appear to be similar tattoos. However, the actor has denied any connection to the singer.

Speculation intensified after Mr. Fantasy released a new song titled Do Me Right, alongside a star-studded music video featuring Riverdale stars Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch.

More recently, Apa took to Instagram to directly address the rumours, saying that the musician had stolen his image and that it had impacted his career opportunities.

'Enough is enough. I won't sit back any longer and watch someone attempt to ruin my life and everything I have worked for,' Apa wrote.

Is Mr. Fantasy Actually KJ Apa?

'I don't usually do this, take things here to talk about, but I have to do it now because it's hurting me and my career. There was recently a music video that was released that included a bunch of people who are really close to me by a guy who's completely and utterly stolen my image and misappropriated my image and my likeness,' Apa said in the video.

'I think we know who we're talking about, and it's f***** up. It's f***** up because I just lost on a huge job and can no longer go in for serious work because people think that I'm a joke because of this guy,' he continued.

'You know, this person advocates for positivity and for kindness, and for all of the stuff. Look in the mirror, and tell yourself that you're not a f****** liar and a thief, because that's exactly what you are,' the actor added.

Several celebrities who appeared in the music video, including Zoey Deutch and Patrick Schwarzenegger, apologised in the comments.

'Hi I am really sorry I agreed to do the music video with him. I had no idea it was affecting your life like this. I obviously won't engage anymore with him and just feel really bad about the whole thing. I hope you can accept my apology,' Deutch wrote.

Taylor Lautner also commented, saying, 'I was a huge fan of his man but your right, this has to end', while Madelyn Cline added, 'Identity theft is not a joke'.

Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch and Lili Reinhart make cameos in Mr Fantasy's music video for his new song 'Do Me Right' 🕺🪩 pic.twitter.com/BxDFtMquss — camila mendes updates (@camis_unicorn) May 1, 2026

Some fans, however, aren't convinced. 'At first I thought he was serious,' one user wrote, while another said, 'hannah montana of this age'.

'I've never seen KJ Apa and Mr. Fantasy in the same room together that's all I'm sayin', one user added. 'It's mad how you and mr fantasy have the same scar in between your eyebrows,' another said. 'Just so we're all clear, this is satire. He is Mr. Fantasy,' another wrote on Reddit.

Speculation has circulated since 2025, driven by similarities in tattoos and physical appearance. Despite appearances from Apa's Riverdale co-stars in the music video, he maintains he's not the singer.

Mr. Fantasy, meanwhile, recently announced his debut album Fantasyland, set for release on 26 June 2026.