A South Korean court has sentenced a woman and her male accomplice after they were convicted of attempting to extort a large sum of money from footballer Son Heung-min by falsely claiming she was pregnant with his child. The woman, known only by the surname Yang, received a four-year prison term, while the man, surnamed Yong, was jailed for two years after being found guilty of attempted blackmail.

The pair's scheme involved sending Son a foetal ultrasound image and threatening to reveal the alleged pregnancy unless he paid 300 million won, equivalent to roughly £153,000. When that initial demand was met, the court heard they later attempted to extract a further 70 million won by threatening to inform the media and the player's family.

The offences took place over a period spanning 2024 and early 2025, with sentencing delivered this month following a full criminal trial. Court officials confirmed that no evidence has been produced to support the pregnancy claim, and no paternity test has been reported.

Court Findings

According to court documents, Yang first contacted Son in June 2024 claiming she was pregnant with his child. She sent an ultrasound image and demanded payment in exchange for her silence. Son transferred the money shortly afterwards.

Prosecutors later presented evidence showing that Yang had previously attempted a similar blackmail scheme against another man but abandoned it when unsuccessful before approaching Son. After receiving the initial payment, she and Yong resumed their extortion efforts between March and May 2025, demanding additional funds, according to AP News. Son refused the second demand and reported the matter to the authorities.

The court heard that Yong threatened the player on at least 15 occasions during the extortion attempts. Judge Im Jeong-bin described the crime as deliberate and financially motivated, stating that the defendants had exploited Son's public profile in order to pressure him into making payments. The judge also acknowledged that the threats caused significant personal distress.

Privacy, Celebrity Risk, and Deterrence

The recent conviction of the two individuals who blackmailed footballer Son Heung-min has renewed attention on the vulnerabilities faced by high-profile figures when confronted with extortion or false allegations. Legal analysts say the severity of the sentence reflects the court's view that the blackmail was not a personal dispute but a pre-mediated, calculated crime targeting a public figure's reputation.

The case has also reignited discussion about media responsibility and public reaction when false allegations target celebrities. Critics note that irresponsible coverage or speculation can cause lasting reputational and personal harm. The verdict demonstrates the legal consequences of exploiting public figures while underscoring the need for measured reporting and continued protections for high-profile individuals.

What Remains Public

Yang and Yong remain imprisoned following sentencing. Court records indicate that no admission of paternity has ever been made, and no independent verification of pregnancy has been established. The ultrasound image and message exchanges were submitted as evidence during the trial.

Beyond the court ruling, no further public statements have been issued by Son or his representatives. South Korean privacy laws restrict disclosure of additional personal details in the case.

As celebrity culture continues to intersect with digital communication and global media exposure, the conviction highlights how quickly false claims can escalate into serious criminal cases. The Son Heung-min case now stands as a clear example of how courts are prepared to impose substantial custodial sentences where deception and coercion target public figures.