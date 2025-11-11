Jack Osbourne's journey from reality television fame to a career in fitness, travel, and the paranormal has made him one of Britain's most recognisable modern media figures. As the youngest son of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and television host Sharon Osbourne, his life has unfolded largely in the public eye, marked by both personal challenges and professional reinvention. But what exactly do we know about him?

Jack Joseph Osbourne was born on 8 November 1985 in London to Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne. His early years were split between the Chiltern Hills in Buckinghamshire and Los Angeles, where his family moved several times due to his parents' work. Diagnosed with dyslexia at eight and ADHD at ten, he found school difficult but later thrived in creative environments.

At 14, Osbourne began an internship at Virgin Records and later worked in artist and repertoire scouting for Epic Records, his father's label. In 2002, he gained international fame as part of the MTV reality series The Osbournes (2002–2005), appearing alongside his parents and sister Kelly. The show won an Emmy Award in 2002 and became one of MTV's most popular programmes, portraying the chaotic yet endearing dynamic of the famous family.

Personal Struggles and Recovery

Despite early fame, Osbourne's teenage years were marked by substance abuse and mental health struggles. He began drinking heavily at 13 and was later admitted to a ward for an addiction to OxyContin at just 17.

Determined to recover, Osbourne entered rehabilitation and committed to long-term sobriety. This decision marked the start of a new phase in his life, as he shifted his focus from partying to personal growth. His transformation became evident as he re-emerged on television, now with a focus on adventure and health-oriented projects.

Career Beyond 'The Osbournes'

Osbourne's next chapter began with Jack Osbourne: Adrenaline Junkie (2005–2009), an ITV2 series documenting his pursuit of extreme sports such as mountaineering and martial arts. During filming in Thailand, he lost 23 kg (approximately 50 lb) and climbed El Capitan in the United States. The series was syndicated internationally, including in Australia, South Africa, and Canada.

Osbourne transitioned into producing and directing, working on several projects about his father and their family. He produced God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in April 2011 and later released on DVD that November. In 2012, he hosted Haunted Highway on Syfy, a paranormal investigation series that ran for two seasons.

From 2016 to 2018, he co-starred in Ozzy & Jack's World Detour, a History Channel travelogue series that saw father and son exploring historical sites across the globe. His work in paranormal media expanded with Jack Osbourne's Night of Terror, Portals to Hell, and The Osbournes Want to Believe, which featured both of his parents. These shows cemented his reputation as a serious investigator of unexplained phenomena.

Personal Life and Health

In June 2012, Osbourne revealed that he had been diagnosed with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis (MS). He experienced symptoms such as numbness in his legs and temporary blindness in one eye. Since then, he has managed the condition with medication, hormone therapy, and lifestyle adjustments, including a focus on low-stress living and regular exercise.

Osbourne became a naturalised US citizen in 2012. He married actress Lisa Stelly in Hawaii on 7 October 2012, and the couple had three daughters before divorcing in March 2019. In December 2021, he became engaged to interior designer Aree Gearhart, with whom he welcomed a daughter in July 2022. The couple quietly married at the San Ysidro Ranch in California in September 2023.

Present Work and 'I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!'

In November 2025, Osbourne joined the twenty-fifth series of I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! bringing his adventurous spirit to a new audience.

His appearance follows years of work across television, production, and the paranormal field. Now balancing his career, health, and family life, Jack Osbourne continues to shape a path far beyond his famous surname, transforming from the rebellious teenager of The Osbournes into a respected broadcaster and investigator of the unknown.