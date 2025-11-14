John Beam, a defining figure in Bay Area athletics and the star of Netflix's Last Chance U Season 5, was shot Thursday, 13 November 2025, at Laney College's sports complex shortly before noon. Authorities confirmed that Beam, 66, was the sole victim and was taken to hospital after being found with gunshot wounds. The shooting triggered an immediate lockdown and a large police response as investigators began reviewing surveillance footage and searching for a suspect, who remains unidentified. Officials have not yet released a motive, deepening concern across a campus known for its tight-knit community.

Beam's reputation extends far beyond his televised appearance. Over more than four decades of coaching in Oakland, he developed a programme that emphasised both athletic excellence and academic accountability, helping more than 20 players reach the NFL and many more secure Division 1 scholarships. His leadership, discipline and advocacy for young people became central themes of Last Chance U, where viewers saw first-hand how he uplifted athletes facing academic, financial and personal challenges.

As Oakland reels from its second school-related shooting in two days, tributes have poured in for a man widely regarded as a pillar of the city. Colleagues, former players and local leaders have described Beam as a mentor whose influence transformed thousands of lives. While the investigation continues, the community's focus remains firmly on his recovery — and on honouring the legacy of a coach who shaped generations both on and off the field.