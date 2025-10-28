The newest season of Netflix's hit competition series Physical:100 has taken over Asia and it's brought along one of the world's most recognisable athletes with it.

Filipino boxing legend Manny 'PacMan' Pacquiao has officially joined Physical:Asia as team captain for the Philippines, marking one of his first major entertainment appearances since retiring from professional boxing.

Pacquiao's entrance on set reportedly stunned both contestants and crew. The eight-division world champion walked into the competition arena to cheers, gasps and flashing cameras. The surprise event garnered starstruck reactions even among the elite athletes who make up the teams on the show.

How Producers Convinced Pacquiao to Join

According to series creator Jang Ho-gi, Pacquiao's involvement came after months of outreach along with a personal visit to his home in the Philippines. Jang said that during the visit the production team watched Pacquiao train, shared a home-cooked meal, and pitched the idea of expanding the Physical franchise into a region-versus-region competition.

Pacquiao was convinced and agreed to join the series as a trainer that same day.

'I've always wanted to represent the Philippines in a competition like this,' Pacquiao said of his involvement in a separate interview, adding that he was excited to showcase the country's athletic talent on an international stage.

Inside Physical:Asia

Premiering October 28 on Netflix, Physical:Asia expands the original format of Physical:100 into a multi-country showdown. The new season features 48 contestants from eight nations — including South Korea, Thailand, Japan and the Philippines — divided into six-person teams led by national sports icons. The original Physical:100, which premiered on Netflix in 2023, became a breakout hit for its brutal elimination challenges that pitted 100 of South Korea's top athletes, soldiers, and celebrities against one another in a quest to find the 'perfect body.'

Alongside Pacquiao, the lineup of captains includes South Korea's UFC pioneer Kim Dong-hyun and Japan's MMA veteran Yushin Okami. The series will see teams compete in a series of intense physical challenges that test strength, endurance and teamwork.

Netflix said in a statement that Pacquiao's involvement 'brings a level of prestige and global recognition to the competition,' calling him 'the only eight-division world champion in boxing history.' Said global recognition was apparent as soon as the 'People's Champ' stepped out leading the Philippines team, with contestants from other countries all loudly cheering, gasping and clapping their hands.

From the Ring to Reality TV

Pacquiao, 45, remains one of Asia's most celebrated athletes and a national hero in the Philippines. Born in Mindanao, he rose from poverty to become one of boxing's greatest champions, earning more than 60 professional victories and titles across eight weight divisions.

His influence extends beyond sports. Pacquiao served as a senator in the Philippines from 2016 to 2022 and has since remained active in philanthropy and public life.

For contestants on Physical:Asia, meeting Pacquiao was a moment of validation.

As one contestant was overheard saying on set, 'It's like meeting the person who defined what a champion means.'

A Hero Steps Into the Game

While Physical:Asia promises its usual spectacle of strength and stamina, Pacquiao's participation adds a new dimension in its national pride. Fans of the show expressed their excitement about the Pacquiao's involvement across social media.

'I just want to say that all the athletes in that series truly respect him as the GOAT,' said one X user.