Milo Yiannopoulos, once a notorious figure on the far right, may be plotting a comeback in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination, suggesting that with Kirk gone, he is stepping back into the spotlight.

Kirk, the 31-year-old founder of Turning Point USA, was fatally shot on 10 September 2025 while delivering a speech at Utah Valley University (UVU). A gunman opened fire with a rifle, striking Kirk in the neck. He died shortly after, sparking grief among supporters and reigniting debates about political violence in America. Police later arrested Tyler James Robinson, aged 22, in connection with the shooting.

In the days that followed, Yiannopoulos's name resurfaced, with the controversial commentator appearing to hint that he would return to public speaking. One remark widely circulated online attributed to him read: 'You killed the nice one, so I guess you get me.'

Milo Yiannopoulos: A Controversial Career

Yiannopoulos was born Milo Hanrahan on 18 October 1984 in Kent, England. He rose to prominence as a Breitbart News editor in the mid-2010s, becoming a leading voice during the Gamergate controversy and earning a reputation for combative criticism of feminism, Islam, and progressive politics.

His rise was marked by both influence and notoriety. He built a devoted following among young conservatives, styling himself as a free-speech champion, while opponents accused him of inciting harassment and promoting hate speech. His sharp tongue, theatrical performances, and willingness to provoke made him one of the most recognisable figures of the American right during that period.

By 2017, however, his career collapsed after past remarks surfaced that appeared to condone sexual relationships between minors and adults. The backlash cost him a lucrative book deal with Simon & Schuster, his role at Breitbart, and speaking invitations at conservative conferences. Yiannopoulos apologised but never fully regained mainstream platforms.

Alright. I am un-retiring. — MILO (@Nero) September 10, 2025

A Potential Return After Kirk's Death

Now, years after stepping back from public prominence, Yiannopoulos may be positioning himself for a return. The timing, coming just days after Kirk's death, has intensified speculation about whether he intends to fill a vacuum in conservative campus activism.

Kirk and Yiannopoulos, though different in style, shared a focus on young audiences, frequently visiting universities where their events sparked heated protests. Kirk's Turning Point USA built a network of student chapters across the United States, often clashing with liberal groups. Yiannopoulos, meanwhile, became infamous for events that attracted both large audiences and major security concerns, most dramatically at the University of California, Berkeley, where violent protests led to cancellations.

You killed the nice guy. So I guess you get me. pic.twitter.com/yHxBPBdw7j — MILO (@Nero) September 11, 2025

Yiannopoulos's remark, 'You killed the nice one, so I guess you get me,' has been interpreted as both a taunt and an announcement. Whether it signals a full-scale speaking tour or isolated appearances is unclear, but the statement has already reignited conversations about his role in shaping and dividing the modern conservative movement.

The Broader Context of Political Violence

Kirk's death has shaken the American right, with allies describing it as both a personal tragedy and an attack on conservative speech. His supporters argue he was targeted for his politics, while others warn against turning the killing into a political rallying cry before the investigation concludes.

Against this backdrop, Yiannopoulos's re-emergence is striking. For some, he represents a more combative and theatrical approach to politics that Kirk, despite his firebrand rhetoric, often tempered with organisational focus. To others, his return symbolises a worrying escalation at a time when tensions are already high.

The case also underlines how figures like Yiannopoulos and Kirk have become lightning rods for debates about freedom of expression on campus. Both men drew intense opposition from student activists, yet also cultivated devoted followings who viewed them as defenders of conservative ideas in hostile environments.

Whether Milo Yiannopoulos's apparent 'un-retirement' develops into a sustained comeback remains to be seen. But his name resurfacing in the wake of Charlie Kirk's assassination signals that the world of right-wing commentary may be entering a new phase, one shaped by grief, anger, and the return of one of its most divisive provocateurs.