Molly Caudery suffered a major setback at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo after an ankle injury during her warm-up ended her pole vault campaign before it began. While preparing for the qualifying round, she rolled her ankle, forcing her to receive immediate medical attention and leave the track in a wheelchair. Visibly emotional, she described the moment as 'heartbreaking' on Instagram, writing: 'Out before I even started, rolled my ankle during warm-up. Waiting for an official diagnosis but a huge thank you for all the support as always. 2025 season officially over, see you in 2026.' The 25-year-old had been aiming for a medal after recent victories, but the injury abruptly halted her season.

Molly Sophie Caudery, 25, hails from Great Britain and is a professional pole vaulter with an impressive track record. She won gold at the 2024 British Championships with a clearance of 4.85m and set a British best of 4.92m the previous year. Caudery also secured second place at the Brussels Diamond League with 4.80m, marking her as a strong contender on the international stage. Meanwhile, Great Britain's Emile Cairess faced disappointment in the marathon, withdrawing with just three miles left due to the sweltering conditions. Cairess, who finished fourth in the Paris 2024 Olympic marathon, struggled significantly with Tokyo's heat and humidity.

Despite the disappointment, Caudery remains determined to recover and return stronger. Fans eagerly anticipate her next appearances, with the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow seen as a key target for her comeback. Her resilience continues to inspire aspiring athletes and supporters worldwide.