Peter Thiel, the billionaire entrepreneur known for co-founding PayPal and backing Facebook, has become the focus of new controversy following reports of his private lectures on the Antichrist and a satirical portrayal on South Park.

The latest episode of the animated series, Twisted Christian, depicts Thiel as an expert on demonic prophecy invited to South Park Elementary to investigate a viral trend called '6-7'. The storyline mocks his reported apocalyptic rhetoric while exploring the tension between faith, technology and power.

At the same time, The Guardian has reported that in recent off-the-record talks in San Francisco, Thiel warned that regulation, globalism and environmentalism could form part of what he frames as an apocalyptic struggle. The blend of theology, politics and Silicon Valley ideology has pushed him back into the cultural spotlight.

Background and Career

Peter Andreas Thiel was born in Frankfurt, West Germany, in October 1967 and later studied philosophy and law at Stanford University. After working briefly in law and finance, he co-founded PayPal in 1998, serving as its chief executive until its sale to eBay. He was an early investor in Facebook and went on to establish the venture capital firm Founders Fund and data analytics company Palantir Technologies.

According to Benzinga, Thiel's net worth is estimated at around US$23.2 billion (about £17.4 billion) as of August 2025. He holds citizenships in Germany, the United States and New Zealand and is known for his libertarian-leaning views on economics and governance, AP News reported.

Antichrist Lectures and Apocalyptic Views

In a series of private, off-the-record lectures held in San Francisco, Peter Thiel framed arguments about the Antichrist around opposition to regulation of technology, artificial intelligence, and climate policy, according to The Washington Post. He described individuals such as Greta Thunberg and AI critic Eliezer Yudkowsky as 'legionnaires of the Antichrist', warning that restrictions on scientific progress could serve as precursors to centralized control.

Observers say the remarks are speculative and theological more than doctrinal. Critics point out that Thiel is not a religious scholar and that he mixes political commentary and apocalyptic metaphor rather than producing formal theological argument.

South Park's Satirical Take

South Park's portrayal adds a pop-culture layer to Thiel's growing notoriety. In Twisted Christian, he works alongside a caricature of Donald Trump to prevent what they believe to be the birth of the Antichrist. Entertainment outlet EW reported that the episode both mocks Thiel's public statements and reflects public unease about mixing technology, religion and power.

The show's satire follows South Park's long tradition of targeting figures who merge ideology and influence. For Thiel, it has intensified scrutiny of his theological language and political positioning.

Peter Thiel spies on children and steals Jesus’ data on South Park #SouthPark #SouthParkSeason27 pic.twitter.com/X0nHgpOXCQ — Alex Haha 🃏 (@DevilsAdvocateC) October 16, 2025

BREAKING: Peter Thiel was portrayed on South Park. pic.twitter.com/S3m0MJwB7L — Spencer Hakimian (@SpencerHakimian) October 15, 2025

OMG @SouthPark shredded Peter Thiel, hahahahaha. He's officially an expert on the anti christ. Tech bro fascist pic.twitter.com/4kaF0bQGLZ — LoriNSoCal60 🌊🐶🇺🇦🧡🐸🫶🏻 (@LCal60) October 16, 2025

South Park on Peter Thiel's lecture series on the AntiChrist 🤣👀 pic.twitter.com/PGw2xJgI81 — Red Panda Koala (@RedPandaKoala) October 16, 2025

Criticism and Outlook

Thiel's religious framing has drawn criticism from academics and commentators who argue that invoking apocalyptic imagery risks distorting policy debates on AI regulation and environmental issues. Others see irony in his warnings about global control, given Palantir's extensive work with government data and surveillance programmes.

Observers say Thiel's combination of faith, politics and investment influence will ensure he remains a visible and often polarising figure. His ideas continue to attract both fascination and scepticism, amplified by the world of satire. Whether he is viewed as a provocateur or a genuine believer, Thiel's influence underscores how questions of belief, power and progress increasingly extend beyond Silicon Valley.