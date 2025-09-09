Some might be tempted to call Rebecca Black a new sensation. The pop star has been generating recent buzz after headlining for singer Katy Perry's Lifetime Tours after all.

What some don't realise, however, is that Black has been an entertainment figure long before that. In fact, the California-born artist already has several credits to her name, including a few movies and a lot of music.

For Rebecca Black, It All Started With 'Friday'

Back when she was just a young teen and still discovering her sound, Black worked with a company called Ark Music Factory. The result was a track called Friday, an easy-going pop song composed in a single day. They then shot a simple music video featuring Black's friend and uploaded it to YouTube.

And while it didn't garner many views initially, Friday eventually caught the attention of Comedy Central, which uploaded the video to their YouTube page. Just like that, the song went viral, eventually reaching 100 million views (that number is now up to 176 million as of writing).

Mainstream entertainment took notice, including Jimmy Fallon, Stephen Colbert, and even the show Glee. In some ways, it seemed like Black was becoming the punchline of a really long, drawn-out joke. 'Everyone knew me as the Auto-Tuned girl that couldn't sing in Friday,' she once told New York Magazine.

But ultimately, Black got the last laugh. Friday would go on to hit the Billboard Social 50 charts. It would also be featured in the soundtrack of the Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, which stars Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson, and Ryan Reynolds. And perhaps, most importantly for Black, Friday would lead her to her idol, Katy Perry.

Perry would go on to do a cover of Friday during her world tour. Later on, Black would also go from Friday to Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F.), as she stars with Perry in the music video for the track.

Beyond Pop: Rebecca Black's Work in Film

As she got older, Black also started to play with her sound a lot more, establishing herself as a singer as she released songs (and music videos) in rapid succession. Over the years, she's become as much of a pop culture sensation as she is an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights.

'The climate around queerness and especially what's happening within our government here in the States right now ... we do (need to) stand up for queer people, whether it be those around us or the ones in our lives,' Black said in an interview in 2023.

And when she's not promoting causes or working on her music, Black also spends some time working on film projects. Among them is the animated feature Legend of Kung Fu Rabbit, where she voiced a character named Penny.

Years later, Black had a minor role in the 2019 horror thriller Bad Impulse. Not long after that, she also joined the cast of the film American Reject, a comedy that also stars Billy Ray Cyrus and Happy Face star Annaleigh Ashford.

For now, it is unclear if Black plans to take on more film projects in the near future, as she prepares to release new music, she describes as 'sexy – definitely, definitely sexy.' While speaking with People, Black also teased, 'I'm very close to being done.'