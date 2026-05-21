A retired US Navy rear admiral has claimed that 'higher-order non-human intelligence' effectively rules Earth's oceans, telling a US magazine that physics-defying UFO encounters convinced him alien technology is operating in American waters and airspace.

Tim Gallaudet, a former rear admiral and oceanographer with the US Navy, was speaking to Popular Mechanics about incidents that will be familiar to anyone following the modern UFO debate. His remarks revisit two of the most widely discussed US military encounters of the past 20 years, the 'Go Fast' and 'Tic Tac' sightings, and reach a conclusion far beyond the cautious language usually used by serving officials.

Alien Warning From Ex‑Navy Admiral Over 'Higher‑Order Intelligence'

Gallaudet told Popular Mechanics that he believed craft seen by US Navy pilots and tracked by warships were operated by a 'higher-order intelligence that is not human.' He went further, saying: 'Earth's oceans are ruled by aliens with intelligence and technology far superior to those of humans.'

The most recent case he discussed was the 2015 'Go Fast' incident, filmed from an F/A-18 fighter jet off the US east coast. The public video shows a small white shape appearing on the aircraft's sensor screen before racing across the surface of the ocean.

Gallaudet said he first learned of the incident through an email marked 'URGENT SAFETY OF FLIGHT ISSUE,' sent to subordinate commanders and raising concerns about mysterious mid-air collisions around the time of the sighting. He said the message included the footage and suggested that something unknown was sharing the skies with US military aircraft.

What struck him most was the object's movement. 'So far, we have not built anything that can go that fast in the water and does not change speed from water to air,' he said. He also pointed to reports of 'super-fast acceleration' and 'right-angle turns' that he said current human engineering cannot match.

He also said the email later vanished from his account when he checked it the next day, without any action on his part. For him, that deletion suggested that someone in the system wanted the trail to disappear.

Gallaudet linked the 'Go Fast' episode to an earlier and more famous case, the 2004 'Tic Tac' sighting off San Diego, first brought to wider attention by The New York Times in 2017. In that encounter, Commander David Fravor reported a smooth white object about 40 feet long, with no visible wings, rotors or exhaust plumes, moving in ways he said were impossible.

According to the Times, the USS Princeton tracked the object for two weeks, watching it appear at 80,000 feet, drop towards the sea and later reappear at 20,000 feet. Fravor later said the craft hovered around 50 feet above the waves before shooting away, while radar then picked it up 60 miles away in seconds.

On the basis of those incidents and others he says he knows about, Gallaudet told Popular Mechanics: 'We are pretty convinced these craft are operated by higher-order intelligence that is not human. I don't believe they're of the natural world as we know it. They may come from Earth, but I don't believe they belong to the plant and animal kingdoms as we know them.'

Disclosure Debate Builds

Gallaudet's warning is resurfacing in a wider climate of renewed interest in UFOs, now more commonly described as UAPs, or unidentified anomalous phenomena. His comments have been revisited after the release of 'Alien Files' ordered by US President Donald Trump, which was presented as part of a broader push for transparency over historic sightings.

The disclosure movement, once seen as a fringe obsession, has moved closer to the mainstream. Congressional hearings in 2023 featured serving and former officials discussing UAPs in serious terms, while major US outlets have increasingly treated the issue as a national security question rather than tabloid material.

Within that atmosphere, Gallaudet has gone further than most by accusing the US government of withholding the truth about cases such as 'Go Fast' and 'Tic Tac.' After the email disappeared from his inbox, he said he became convinced that something was being deliberately concealed.

🚨 Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet says aliens are operating within Earth’s oceans with intelligence and technology more advanced than humanity. pic.twitter.com/cgb1ISgf1j — Space and Technology (@spaceandtech_) May 19, 2026

He also framed the issue as a security concern rather than a philosophical one. No one, he said, knows the intent of these craft, and that uncertainty should be addressed because unknown objects with unusual speed and manoeuvrability in US-controlled airspace and waters could pose a risk.

On other incidents, he added: 'We are certain, based on the people I know who have collected materials and been involved in secret government programmes, that they are controlled by something. We just don't fully know what their intent or their nature is.'

It is an extraordinary claim, and one based largely on personal conviction and second-hand assurances rather than documents the public can examine. Neither the Pentagon nor other US agencies has endorsed Gallaudet's conclusion that 'higher-order non-human intelligence rules our oceans,' and official reports have stopped short of declaring any sighting extraterrestrial.

As with much of the UAP debate, the gap between what insiders suggest and what governments confirm remains wide. Until more concrete evidence emerges, claims of alien rulers beneath the waves are likely to remain in the uneasy space between a decorated officer's warning and a theory still awaiting proof.