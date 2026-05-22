Elon Musk's personal life has come under new scrutiny after Ashley St Clair claimed in a TikTok video posted on 15 May that she agreed to have his baby largely for financial security. She told followers that the prospect of raising a child with Elon Musk without worrying about money was powerfully appealing.

St Clair, 27, was already a single mother before she began seeing Musk, 54, and had built an online profile as a MAGA aligned influencer. In the video, she described the strain of raising her first child alone and said the Tesla chief encouraged her to have more children, presenting his wealth as a buffer against an uncertain economy. Their son, Romulus, was born in September 2024, but she now says the relationship deteriorated once she became pregnant.

Money, Motherhood And Musk

In the TikTok clip, St Clair laid out the calculation she says was running through her mind when Musk raised the idea of expanding his already large family.

'It's difficult being a single mom,' she said, describing the pressure of working while caring for a child and worrying about whether she would be able to pay the bills the following month. Against that backdrop, Musk's pitch sounded unusually straightforward.

According to St Clair, Musk told her: 'You should have more kids, my only limited resource is time.' She says the idea was appealing because it seemed to offer a way to do what she already wanted to do, which was focus on motherhood without the usual financial strain.

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'Of course, it is appealing to do what I always wanted to, be a mom and not have to worry about the s**t going on in this economy,' she continued. In her telling, the logic was simple. 'My kids are always going to be taken care of.'

That admission will inevitably invite judgement, but St Clair presents it as a practical response to difficult circumstances rather than simple opportunism. Musk or his representatives have not publicly disputed her version of events, and there has been no formal response from him so far, so the account remains her allegation alone.

The Relationship Shift

St Clair says the real heartbreak began after she found out she was pregnant. The man she thought she knew, she claims, became different, and the tone of their relationship shifted in ways she struggled to understand.

'Unfortunately for me, the relationship with Elon got weird after I found out I was pregnant,' she said. She did not go into detail, but suggested there were clear gaps between what had been promised and what actually happened.

'There's just things that are not adding up or that are different from what he previously said to me,' she explained. Before the pregnancy, she said, Musk had seemed far more ordinary than his public image suggested. 'No one's going to believe me, but he was so much more normal before I got pregnant. It was very normal conversation. His demeanour was normal. I know I'm going to get roasted for this, but in private, he was funny.'

It is a version of Musk that sits uneasily beside his public persona as a disruptive billionaire, online provocateur and relentless technologist. St Clair's account suggests she expected something stable, if unconventional, only to find the emotional ground shifting once pregnancy entered the picture.

Those characterisations have not been independently verified. The National Enquirer report that amplified her comments relies on her own statements rather than supporting documentation or comment from Musk, and there is no court filing or official record attached to the claims.

Politics And Image

St Clair's account is complicated by her own political transformation. She was once a vocal MAGA influencer, but has since publicly distanced herself from that world. The National Enquirer says her views on immigration have changed, although it does not quote her in detail on those new positions.

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That shift matters because it affects how her story is received. A woman who once traded on a hardline, Trump aligned persona is now presenting herself as a young mother blindsided by a powerful man, speaking into a culture where confession and performance often overlap. Critics are likely to be sceptical, while others will see that history as one reason her comments deserve attention.

For Musk, who has cultivated a public image around large families and free speech, the video adds another twist to an already complicated story about his relationships and the women who share children with him.

What remains is a claim, not a verified account. St Clair says an offer of security turned into something far more complicated once a baby was on the way, but there is still no independent documentary evidence to confirm the private arrangement she describes.

Much of what she says, from Musk's alleged remarks about time being his only limited resource to her account of how he behaved during her pregnancy, comes solely from her public statements. None of it has been confirmed by Musk or through formal legal documents, so the most dramatic claims should be treated as unverified.