Kim Kardashian has come under fresh scrutiny in California after aviation tracking enthusiasts flagged a private jet flight lasting around nine minutes between Los Angeles and nearby Van Nuys, with critics calling the reality star's use of air travel 'insane' amid rising fuel prices and growing concern over celebrity carbon footprints.

After users on a celebrity jets subreddit began tracking movements of Kardashian's aircraft, they highlighted a recent journey between Los Angeles and Van Nuys, California, that showed a flight time of roughly nine minutes. One poster described the trip as 'way unnecessary,' while also noting that Kardashian may not have been on board and that the jet could have been repositioned to another airport. The data was nonetheless enough to reignite a familiar debate over how the rich and famous travel.

High-profile figures are increasingly targeted by eco-activists and online campaigners who argue that private jets represent one of the most visible symbols of climate indifference. Within that debate, Kardashian has become a lightning rod. Each flight of her aircraft is now tracked, screenshotted and analysed, feeding into wider scrutiny of excess at a time when households across the US and UK face higher fuel and energy costs.

Kim Kardashian and the Culture of Nine-Minute Flights

In the subreddit discussion, the nine-minute leg between Los Angeles and Van Nuys was treated as more symbol than journey. The airports are so close that many commuters would barely finish a podcast episode in the time it takes to drive between them. The use of a jet at all fuelled suspicion that, for Kardashian and her circle, convenience and image outweigh concerns over emissions or optics.

Behind the scenes, those instincts appear entrenched. 'The Kardashians use their jets the way most people would use a car service,' an unnamed insider told Star. The insider did not single out Kardashian alone but suggested a broader family mindset in which travelling by private jet between locations is a normal, almost mundane part of life.

Read more Kim Kardashian Sparks Fury for Allegedly Allowing North West to Attend Coachella With a Bodyguard, Not Her Parents Kim Kardashian Sparks Fury for Allegedly Allowing North West to Attend Coachella With a Bodyguard, Not Her Parents

That description aligns with the broader branding the family has built, where scarcity and exclusivity are central. The insider was blunt about what drives the short flights. 'It is completely excessive, but they justify it by saying they do not have time to waste an hour in traffic.' On its face, the argument reflects the image of hyper-busy, schedule-stacked figures who must be everywhere at once.

Yet once airport transfers, waiting time, taxiing, take-off and landing are factored in, the logic begins to weaken. On some routes, the time spent on air travel can easily offset any minutes saved. The insider acknowledged this, adding that 'it is really about their image and how glamorous it is, they love that it is something only the uber-rich can do.'

That may be the most revealing point. In an age when fame is often measured by distance from ordinary life, a nine-minute flight becomes less a convenience and more a prop. The aircraft is not just transport but a backdrop for social media imagery and a shorthand for status.

Kris Jenner Pushes Back on Kim's Jet Habits

According to the same insider, even within the Kardashian-Jenner household there is unease about how far the situation has gone. Kris Jenner, the family matriarch and long-time manager, is said to have been closely monitoring jet usage as fuel costs rise and public patience wears thin.

Kris has been reading Kim and her sisters 'the riot act' over taking ultra-short flights when a car would be more appropriate. The phrasing suggests more than a casual warning. For a family that has built a business model around constant movement, pressure from Kris marks a notable shift.

It is also notable that the pushback appears to stem not only from climate and reputational concerns but also from cost. 'Even the uber-rich have to worry about rising fuel prices,' the insider said, suggesting that what once felt like a trivial expense is now harder to justify both financially and in the court of public opinion.

There remains a degree of uncertainty over the most inflammatory detail, namely whether Kim was actually on board the nine-minute Los Angeles to Van Nuys flight. The subreddit user who first raised the issue suggested the aircraft may have been repositioned without her as a passenger. With no passenger manifest or confirmation from Kardashian's camp, nothing has been verified and the claims remain unconfirmed.

What is clear is that each new flight log now lands in a far more critical climate than in previous years. Where fans once admired the image of private luxury travel, many now view it through the lens of emissions and excess. Between reported concerns within the Kardashian-Jenner family and heightened online scrutiny, even a short flight now carries heightened reputational cost.