Brooklyn Beckham skipped his grandfather Tony Adams' 80th birthday party in London at the weekend, choosing instead to accompany his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham to a hair appointment, fuelling fresh speculation of a family rift inside the Beckham clan.

The news came after the rest of the Beckham family — David, Victoria, and their three younger children Romeo, Cruz and Harper — were pictured celebrating Victoria's father at a lavish evening do, while Brooklyn and Nicola shared a different kind of night on social media.

Salon Trip As Beckham Family Marks 80th

On the day of Tony's milestone, 27-year-old Brooklyn Beckham posted a tribute on Instagram, sharing a throwback photo with his grandfather and writing: 'Happy 80th birthday papa – I love you so much.' Publicly, at least, the sentiment was affectionate.

Privately, he was somewhere else entirely. While Victoria, 50, posed in a silk baby blue dress, hugging her father after what she described as an 'amazing night' of celebrations, Brooklyn appeared in Nicola's Instagram Stories, hovering supportively while she had her hair done at a salon.

Nicola, 31, captioned one photo for her 3.4 million followers: 'My best friend took me to the salooon.' It was a small domestic moment, yet its timing — coinciding exactly with an 80th birthday party that every other Beckham attended — did not go unnoticed by fans.

Later, Nicola posted a cosy scene of the couple at home, glasses of white wine in hand, curled up on the sofa. In another update, she showed off a large bouquet of pink roses accompanied by a handwritten note that read: 'Love Brooklyn.' Her response, shared with followers, was brief and sugary: 'ilym @brooklynpeltzbeckham.'

To anyone outside this carefully documented life, it looked like a low-key date night. To Beckham-watchers, it was also a conspicuous absence.

Family Feud Fears Swirl Around Brooklyn Beckham

The Beckhams are usually meticulous about showing a united front on big family occasions. Victoria's posts from the evening painted that picture exactly. She shared smiling photographs of David, 51, and their three younger children — Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and 14-year-old Harper — gathered around Tony, laughing and dancing.

'Such an amazing night celebrating my wonderful dad,' she wrote under one carousel of images. 'Thank you to all our friends and family we love you so much!! Happy 80th birthday, we love you so so much! xxx.'

On her Stories, she repeated the sentiment, adding: 'Happy birthday daddy, we love you so so much! Thank you to all our friends and family who helped to make it so special! xxx.'

The subtext was clear enough: this was a major family moment. Which is precisely why Brooklyn's no-show felt so stark. When your mother calls in 'all our friends and family,' the absence of the eldest child leaves a gap in the frame.

No explanation has been offered publicly by Brooklyn, Nicola or the Beckhams for why he was not there. There is no confirmed falling-out, no official note of a scheduling clash, and no comment at all from representatives on either side.

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What is verifiable is the pattern. According to photos and public appearances, the last time Brooklyn was seen at a family gathering with his parents and siblings was in September 2024, when he and Nicola attended Victoria's Paris fashion show. Since then, images of him alongside the wider Beckham clan have become rare.

It is hard not to notice the contrast between the glossy unity of the birthday party and the parallel world of Brooklyn's posts. On the one hand, a choreographed family celebration for an octogenarian grandfather, underpinned by Victoria's repeated insistence on togetherness; on the other, carefully curated couple content from a salon chair and a sofa.