Irish comedian, actor and mental health advocate PJ Gallagher has died aged 51, his agency confirmed on Friday, 27 November. Tributes followed across Ireland for a performer whose career spanned television, radio, stand-up comedy and theatre for more than two decades.

The Lisa Richards Agency, which represented Gallagher, described him as a much-loved comedian, actor, writer and broadcaster. It praised his distinctive outlook and ability to make people laugh on stage, television and radio. The agency also highlighted his openness about mental illness, saying he wanted people to be able to discuss their experiences 'without shame'. It asked for privacy for his family and friends and did not specify a cause of death.

Born in Cork and adopted, Gallagher grew up in Dublin and trained at the Gaiety School of Acting. He developed a career across several entertainment formats, moving between character comedy, acting, live performance and broadcasting. His work included hidden-camera television, scripted roles and breakfast radio, while his writing and stage projects also drew on personal experiences.

PJ Gallagher Built His Reputation Through Character Comedy

Gallagher first came to national prominence through RTÉ's Naked Camera, the hidden-camera comedy series he co-created and starred in from 2005 to 2007. He played a range of comic characters in encounters with unsuspecting members of the public. The format gave him room to build performances around distinct personalities and unexpected interactions, helping establish him as a familiar face on Irish television.

He also appeared in the 2016 film The Young Offenders. He later took on the role of Principal Barry Walsh in the television series based on the film. The series brought him to a wider audience and became one of his best-known acting credits.

His work extended to the stage. He performed in Alien Documentary at the 2016 Dublin Theatre Festival and later worked with director Una McKevitt on Madhouse, a stage production that premiered at the Dublin Fringe Festival in 2018. The production drew on his childhood experiences, a subject he would return to in his writing.

Radio gave Gallagher another way to connect with audiences. He co-hosted Radio Nova's Morning Glory with Jim McCabe, bringing his humour to listeners at the start of the day. In a tribute, the station described the pair as close friends and praised the natural chemistry they brought to the programme, saying their partnership made them a familiar part of listeners' mornings.

His television work continued in 2026. Gallagher presented RTÉ's The Random Driving Test, which premiered in September and invited members of the public to retake their driving tests with cameras following the experience. Earlier in the year, he also appeared in RTÉ's Uncharted with Ray Goggins, joining actor Liam Cunningham and presenter Ray Goggins for an expedition through the Himalayas.

Turning Personal Struggles Into Mental Health Advocacy

Gallagher spoke publicly about his experiences of depression and anxiety. His memoir, Madhouse: The Naked Truth About My Chaotic Childhood, Losing My Mind and Finding a Place to Call Home, was published in 2023 and shortlisted for the Dubray Biography of the Year award at the 2023 An Post Irish Book Awards. The book recounted his childhood and the personal experiences behind his later work on mental health.

In 2024, he fronted RTÉ's PJ Gallagher: Changing My Mind, a documentary examining mental health in Ireland. RTÉ said the programme followed his efforts to maintain his wellbeing after a stay at St Patrick's Mental Health Services, which the broadcaster described as lifesaving.

In its announcement of the documentary, RTÉ said Gallagher had previously struggled to discuss his depression because of embarrassment and that his experiences had led him to become suicidal. The documentary placed his personal story within a wider discussion about the stigma surrounding mental illness.

In its statement following his death, the Lisa Richards Agency remembered Gallagher for making people laugh and encouraging others to speak openly about difficult experiences. It asked that his family and friends be given privacy as they come to terms with their loss.