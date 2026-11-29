Jennifer Garner is reportedly missing the romantic 'grand gestures' she experienced during her marriage to Ben Affleck, according to an unnamed source quoted by Globe magazine. The source claims Garner's relationship with businessman John Miller has become 'a little too comfortable.' Neither Garner nor Miller has commented on the report.

The claim is based on anonymous commentary, not a statement from Garner, and should be treated as unverified. The Blast repeated the claims on 28 November 2026, attributing them to Globe, which published its report days earlier.

Garner and Affleck married on 29 June 2005 and announced their separation on 30 June 2015, one day after their 10th wedding anniversary. Their divorce was finalised in October 2018. Garner was first linked to Miller in 2018, after the separation.

What The Report Claims About Garner And Miller

'For all Ben's faults, one thing he was always great at were the grand gestures,' the Globe source reportedly said. The insider described Garner as 'low-key,' while claiming she also enjoys 'the glitz and glam' allegedly missing from her relationship with Miller.

'Jen loves how down-to-earth John is, but there's a feeling that things have gotten a little too comfortable,' the source added. 'When he takes her out, it's always to really out-of-the-way places. They've literally never set foot in any of the Hollywood hot spots.'

The insider suggested Miller should 'take a page out of Ben's playbook,' proposing a surprise trip to Paris or a night out in Beverly Hills. These are the source's opinions. There is no independent evidence that Garner has asked Miller to change how they spend time together.

The account contrasts with a February 2024 report by In Touch. An unnamed source told the magazine Garner was 'relieved' Miller 'is different from Ben.' The source described them as homebodies who enjoyed films, books and cooking, and said Garner tried to protect Miller's privacy.

Their Relationship History and Garner's Earlier Comments

Garner and Affleck share three children: Violet, Fin and Samuel. In a December 2011 InStyle interview, Garner spoke warmly about her then-husband. 'He knows when to swoop in with the gesture. He's sweet that way,' she said. She added: 'Honestly, I would do anything for that man, because I know it's not taken for granted.'

Those comments referred to their marriage at the time. They do not confirm the new report's claim that Garner now misses Affleck's romantic gestures.

Garner and Miller's relationship has reportedly been on and off since 2018. They were said to have split in August 2020 and were seen together again in New York in August 2021. In February 2023, a source told People Garner was 'very happy' to be back with Miller, while noting the relationship had 'never been the easiest' because both have families.

A People source offered a more positive update in July 2025, saying the relationship was 'better than ever.' The insider said Miller had embraced Garner's family life and was 'patient, supportive, and deeply respectful' of her dynamic with Affleck and the children.

People reported that Garner and Miller were photographed at dinner in Santa Monica on 2 August 2026. The sighting offers recent public context, but does not show how they feel privately. For now, the claim that Garner misses Affleck's grand gestures remains an allegation from an unnamed source, not an established fact.