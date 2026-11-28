Danny Trejo says he tried to leave Pawn Shop, the ICE-themed film produced by Ben Shapiro's The Daily Wire, but was warned he would be sued if he walked away. The 82-year-old actor made the claim to a TMZ photographer in footage published on 28 November 2026. He said he remained with the production because he was under contract.

'I tried [to back out], and they said no ... they'd sue the hell out of me,' Trejo said. He added that he did not deliver everything the producers wanted him to say. TMZ suggested the remark referred to changes he made to his lines, although Trejo did not identify the specific dialogue involved or explain how extensively he altered it.

Danny Trejo's Role in the Controversial ICE Film

Pawn Shop is a joint production between The Daily Wire and producer Dallas Sonnier's Bonfire Legend, directed by Michael Polish. It follows an ICE officer whose partner is killed during unrest in Minneapolis before he takes shelter inside a pawn shop. Trejo plays the shop owner, a Hispanic veteran, while Harvey Keitel is also among the cast.

The shoot drew protests in Livingston, Montana, where residents complained about street closures, disruption to local businesses and poor communication from the production. The Livingston City Commission temporarily suspended the film's permit on 3 October before voting unanimously to reinstate it on 5 October following a special meeting. Filming subsequently resumed in the town.

Set footage obtained by TMZ appeared to recreate elements of the fatal shooting of Renée Good, a 37-year-old US citizen, by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis on 7 January 2026. The footage added to criticism of the project. Shapiro has described the film as pro-ICE, while critics have characterised it as propaganda.

His Earlier Explanation and His Son's Account

Trejo first addressed the backlash in October, expressing support for immigrant communities and distancing himself from ICE. He said he was an actor whose job was to tell a story and that his background informed his views on the struggles faced by his community.

His son, Gilbert Trejo, also defended him in an Instagram story. Gilbert said the family learned about Shapiro's involvement approximately two weeks into filming and that his father had not previously known who the commentator was. He said Danny had been offered the role of a hardworking Mexican shop owner and was attracted to the opportunity to portray a sympathetic character.

Gilbert claimed the contract prevented his father from publicly criticising Shapiro or the film, or leaving the production without risking a breach-of-contract lawsuit. He also said Danny was unable to release the statement he wanted to make and described the film as neither explicitly pro-ICE nor overtly political. These claims have not been independently verified, and the contract has not been made public.

Trejo's latest remarks build on his son's account but leave key questions open. He has not said which lines he declined to deliver, whether producers approved any changes or who warned him about legal action.

What is clear is that Trejo finished the film. His comments suggest he found a way to push back on the script while still fulfilling his contractual obligations, although the extent of that resistance remains unconfirmed.