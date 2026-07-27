We like to believe that intelligence protects us from poor financial decisions.

After all, if someone can earn a doctorate, run a successful business, manage a large organisation or analyse complex data, surely they should be capable of managing their money effectively. Yet reality tells a different story. Highly educated professionals regularly accumulate unnecessary debt, overspend on depreciating assets, delay investing, speculate on risky investments and make purchases they later regret.

The reason is simple: money is not primarily about mathematics. It is about psychology.

Behavioural economists have repeatedly found that humans rarely make purely rational financial decisions. Instead, emotions, habits, identity, social influence and cognitive biases often shape how people spend, save and invest.

In other words, knowing what to do and actually doing it are often two very different things.

The Confidence Trap

One of the biggest financial mistakes intelligent people make is overconfidence.

Being successful in one area can create the belief that we can predict markets, identify winning investments or manage risks better than other people. While confidence has its advantages, it can also become expensive.

Research has found that investors who trade more frequently generally achieve lower returns than those who trade less. Rather than lacking intelligence, many simply overestimate their ability to outperform the market.

This tendency becomes particularly dangerous during periods of economic uncertainty. Whether it is cryptocurrency, meme stocks or the latest wave of artificial intelligence investments, many people believe they can spot the next big opportunity before everyone else.

Unfortunately, markets reward accuracy, not confidence.

Why Success Doesn't Always Translate Into Wealth

Another common trap is assuming success in one profession automatically leads to financial expertise.

A successful surgeon may believe they can become a successful investor. A university professor may assume they can outperform professional fund managers. A technology executive may believe their industry knowledge gives them an edge in financial markets.

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Psychologists describe this as the 'halo effect', where competence in one area creates an inflated sense of competence in another. Financial markets, however, have a habit of humbling even the most accomplished people.

The Hidden Power of Social Pressure

Financial decisions are rarely made in isolation.

Research into behavioural economics has shown that people often follow the crowd, even when they have information suggesting the crowd may be wrong.

That behaviour is visible everywhere. People buy homes because prices are rising, invest in fashionable stocks because everyone else is talking about them and purchase luxury goods because they signal success.

Social media has only intensified these pressures. Platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn present carefully curated lifestyles that can make it appear as though everyone else is wealthier and more financially secure.

The result is often lifestyle inflation. As salaries rise, spending rises alongside them, leaving little room for long-term wealth building.

Behaviour Matters More Than Intelligence

Perhaps the biggest misconception is that financial success is determined by intelligence alone.

Morgan Housel, author of The Psychology of Money, argues that long-term financial outcomes are driven far more by behaviour than knowledge. Most people already know they should save regularly, avoid unnecessary debt and invest for the long term. The real challenge is consistently following those principles.

That helps explain why some people on average incomes quietly build substantial wealth while others earning significantly more remain under constant financial pressure.

The Bottom Line

Financial decisions are rarely made under ideal conditions. They are made during periods of uncertainty, excitement, stress and social pressure, all of which make emotional decision-making more likely.

The uncomfortable truth is that intelligence does not eliminate bias. In some cases, it may even reinforce it by creating excessive confidence in our own judgement.

Being intelligent can help you earn money. It does not necessarily help you keep it.