A caller who had quietly built a $2M (£1.5M) net worth was told to 'run away' from a firm pitching her a complex options strategy that promised around 19% annual returns, during a segment on The Ramsey Show.

Angela, from Idaho Falls, Idaho, told hosts Dave Ramsey and Rachel Cruze that she and her husband were about 10 years from retirement and unhappy with how their current investments were performing. While shopping for alternatives, they contacted a company recommended by her brother, who said he had earned about 19% a year with the firm over the past few years.

Inside the 19% Options Pitch

After a call with the firm the previous day, Angela said she could not follow the terminology. She recalled being told about 'synthetic ownership of the S&P 500 with long dated leap contracts.' The firm also referred to hedge fund options and a volatility index. These are derivative strategies that most everyday savers rarely encounter.

Why Ramsey Told the Caller to Walk Away

Ramsey's response was immediate. 'Run away', he said, repeating the phrase several times as Angela described the pitch. He argued that building substantial wealth does not require complicated products, and that a financial adviser's job is not to impress clients with vocabulary they cannot understand.

'The way that people lose money faster than anything I've ever seen in the 35 years I've been doing this is they put money in something they don't understand,' Ramsey said. Trouble tends to follow, he added, when 'some goober with a big vocabulary and a nice suit' talks a saver into it. He urged Angela to 'run from this arrogance.' A trustworthy financial professional, he said, should have 'the heart of a teacher.'

Ramsey said he would reject the firm on two counts: he disliked the strategy, and its representatives had failed to explain it. He also tested Angela's knowledge on air, asking her to define the S&P 500. She described it as the 500 largest companies with publicly traded stock, which Ramsey confirmed, telling her she was capable of managing straightforward investments herself.

A Simpler Path: Index Funds Over Jargon

Cruze pointed out that Angela could open a brokerage account at a provider such as Vanguard or Charles Schwab, buy an S&P 500 index fund, and capture similar returns without the complexity. Ramsey listed the index's recent performance as he saw it: up 26% in 2023, 25% in 2024, 18% in 2025, and about 10% so far in 2026. He said Angela could have matched her brother's returns through that route, with no commissions.

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The call closed with Angela revealing her own position. Asked about her net worth, she said $2M (£1.5M), built starting about 15 years earlier with no products carrying 'synthetic' in the name. Ramsey noted she probably held more money than the person who had pitched her.

He pointed to Ramsey Solutions' research on 10,000 millionaires, which found that most built wealth through steady investing in workplace retirement plans and paying off their homes, rather than through elaborate strategies. He directed Angela to the company's SmartVestor service to find a vetted adviser.

The pitch fits a pattern regulators warn about. The US Securities and Exchange Commission lists promises of high guaranteed returns with little or no risk among the classic signs of investment fraud, and advises investors to walk away from anyone who cannot explain a product plainly.