For many parents, the pressure begins quietly. It starts with a conversation at the school gate, a birthday party or a social media post. One family has enrolled their child in an elite private school. Another has paid for expensive extracurricular activities. Others appear able to give their children opportunities that seem out of reach. It is easy to wonder whether your own children are missing out.

Personal finance expert Dave Ramsey believes that this pressure has led many families to make financial decisions they later regret. His message is straightforward. Parents should not take on debt simply to match the lifestyle or education choices of others.

Speaking on The Ramsey Show, Ramsey said children do not need the most expensive school to become successful adults. Instead, he argued they need parents who provide guidance, discipline, and strong values.

The Pressure to Keep Up

Ramsey acknowledged that comparing one family with another can be emotionally difficult. Watching friends send their children to prestigious private schools may leave parents questioning whether they are doing enough. Some worry that their children will fall behind if they cannot afford the same education. Ramsey challenged that idea.

He argued that expensive schools, luxury cars, and designer clothes are not reliable indicators of future success. Instead, he believes many parents mistake status for substance. For families following his financial plan known as the Baby Steps, he warned against abandoning long-term financial goals to satisfy short-term expectations.

According to Ramsey, remaining committed to the Baby Steps is not depriving children. Rather, it teaches them that wise financial decisions matter more than appearances and that money is a tool rather than a measure of self-worth.

Why Ramsey Warns Against Education Debt

Ramsey has consistently advised families to avoid debt whenever possible. That principle also applies to education. He discourages parents from borrowing heavily to pay for private schools or university tuition if doing so puts their financial future at risk.

Instead, he encourages families to pursue scholarships, grants, work-study programmes, and more affordable colleges where possible. He also questions whether the financial return justifies the cost of some prestigious universities. According to Ramsey, taking on more than $100,000 in debt for an undergraduate degree often makes little financial sense when lower-cost state or local universities can provide similar qualifications and career opportunities.

He has also said parents should prioritise retirement savings and maintaining an emergency fund instead of sacrificing their long-term financial security to pay for expensive schooling.

Success Starts With Parents

During The Ramsey Show, he responded to a parent who worried that friends were sending their children to an expensive private school while their own family could not afford the same option. Ramsey questioned whether attending one particular school was really the deciding factor in a child's future success. His answer was simple. 'No.'

He argued that the greatest influence on a child's future is not a prestigious school but parents who remain actively involved throughout their education. According to Ramsey, children benefit from parents who guide them through challenges without losing sight of what truly matters.

It is hard to watch other families give their kids things you can't afford and wonder if your children are falling behind.



But you don't have to go into debt, pause the Baby Steps or sacrifice your family's financial peace just to keep up.



Your kids don't need the most... pic.twitter.com/6elQecp00t — Dave Ramsey (@DaveRamsey) July 17, 2026

The Qualities Ramsey Believes Matter Most

According to Ramsey, success depends less on where children study and more on the values they develop while growing up. He said children should learn to accept the word 'no'. They should understand gratitude instead of entitlement. They should practise kindness, compassion, and integrity. A strong work ethic and the ability to face difficult situations are also qualities he believes prepare children for adulthood.

Ramsey argued that many people struggle when faced with hardship. Teaching children how to overcome challenges, he said, helps them stand out later in life. For him, these qualities are stronger predictors of future success than the name of a school.

A Different Measure of Success

The comments came during a discussion with a parent who worried about not being able to afford the same private school as other families.

Rather than measuring success by the price of a school or the prestige attached to a university degree, Ramsey encouraged parents to focus on financial stability and the values they pass on to their children. He argued that avoiding unnecessary debt does not mean parents are failing their children.

Instead, he said responsible financial decisions teach lessons that can last far beyond the classroom. In Ramsey's view, consistent parenting, sound money habits, and strong values play a greater role in shaping successful adults than the cost of a child's education.