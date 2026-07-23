The Social Security Administration (SSA) terminated the benefits of a woman who has been a US citizen for 45 years. Her child received a letter from the SSA mentioning that their mother's retirement benefits were suspended as she is 'unlawfully present' and the US Department of Homeland Security said she was 'deported.'

According to a viral Reddit post, a letter was sent informing about the suspension of the woman's social benefits, but the US retiree was away attending a wedding in Italy. The letter even asked the beneficiary to return the Social Security payments made to date.

'She was naturalized 45 years ago and became a US citizen, and has everything from her citizenship certificate to a passport. We even have proof from her ceremony,' the Reddit user by the name of tau31 explained.

The woman has been collecting benefits for a decade without any hiccups, and a sudden loss of income that millions of US retirees rely on is likely to come across as a shock.

Tau31 later revealed in one of the comments that their mother was also stopped in the past by the DHS at the port of entry to confirm her identity, and her boarding pass had stamps of secondary inspection because something was likely triggered.

Why Is the US Retiree Losing Benefits?

Many users of Reddit urged tau31 to visit the local Social Security office and resolve the issue in person, especially because the beneficiary is currently abroad. However, one user pointed out that if the DHS believes she is deported, then her re-entry into the US could be a challenge. The user urged the affected person to contact the offices of the applicable senator and representative as early as possible.

But why is this happening in the first place?

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One possibility is that the Reddit poster's mother got her naturalisation citizenship, but did not update her status with the SSA, which is a common issue. To resolve this, one can make an appointment with the SSA, meet the concerned officials with the required paperwork, and update the records accordingly. Note that the State Department doesn't usually notify the SSA about naturalisation.

Another Reddit user urged tau31 not to pay back a single cent to the SSA until the paperwork is sorted. Some other users urged the user to contact an immigration attorney since Social Security is a secondary issue in comparison with deportation.

SSA Glitches Are Real and Common

Around two months ago, another Reddit user posted about how his Social Security benefits were suspended in October 2025, but the benefits kept coming until 2026, and the extra benefits did not even trigger a recovery notice.

The person received $14,459.50 in overpayments. Things got stranger when the person said his SSA account was showing as Active on 6th May 2026 with a scheduled payment on 2nd June. After Memorial Day, the account suddenly switched to a suspended status.

The person receives benefits as a disabled dependent on his father's earnings record, but there is still no overpayment explanation, suspension notice on the Social Security Message Center, or any related communications via mail.

This could happen with disability- dependent payments if the beneficiary's wages are over a certain threshold or if they fail to report earnings. Note that the IRS sends data to the SSA for accurate processing of payments. In all, most social media users and experts believe that Social Security issues can be resolved quickly and effectively through an in-person appointment at your local Social Security office.