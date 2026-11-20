Toyo Perez, a former caregiver from Beloit, Wisconsin, has been sentenced to 13 years in prison after pleading guilty to nine felony counts involving the abuse of an adult man with autism and developmental delays. Rock County Judge Derrick Grubb handed down the sentence on Thursday, 19 November 2026. Perez was 50 at the time of sentencing, according to WMTV's report.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office investigation involved more than a dozen videos showing Perez striking and pushing the man, twisting his ear and punching him. WMTV reported that the footage also showed her hitting him with a hard plastic weighted baby doll, which was identified as his favourite toy.

How the Beloit Caregiver Investigation Unfolded

The investigation began on 23 January 2026, when the Rock County Sheriff's Office received a report of possible battery involving a disabled adult and a caregiver. Deputies responded and reviewed surveillance footage, which initially suggested that multiple offences had occurred over a period of time.

Investigators initially developed probable cause to arrest Perez on one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult, according to the Sheriff's Office media release dated 18 February 2026.

The investigation subsequently expanded after the Detective Bureau received additional video evidence. Detectives reviewed several hours of footage and interviewed Perez before arresting her on further charges on 18 February.

The February release listed 20 counts against Perez: 10 alleging that she intentionally subjected an at-risk individual to abuse causing bodily harm, and another 10 alleging that she intentionally abused or neglected a patient or resident as a facility or programme employee, also causing bodily harm.

The release identified Perez as 49 at the time and said she was scheduled to appear in jail court at 3pm on 19 February. It also emphasised that the charges were accusations and that she was presumed innocent at that stage of the proceedings.

A November sentencing report, however, described Perez as having been charged with 14 felonies. The available reports do not explain the difference between the original 20 counts and the later figure of 14. The figures therefore refer to different reported stages of the case and should not be treated as interchangeable.

Toyo Perez Pleaded Guilty to Nine Felonies

According to WMTV's sentencing report, Perez pleaded guilty in August to nine felony counts. Four involved intentionally abusing a patient, while the remaining five involved intentionally subjecting an at-risk individual to abuse.

The district attorney also described the victim's family's understanding of his relationship with Perez. Relatives reportedly believed he was calm around her because they thought the pair had formed a connection. Prosecutors said the surveillance footage instead suggested that his behaviour was associated with abuse and fear.

The victim was an adult man with autism and developmental delays. His name was not disclosed in the public reporting reviewed.

Perez received 13 years in prison followed by nine years of extended supervision, making the combined sentence 22 years.

Under Wisconsin's Truth in Sentencing system, extended supervision is the community-based portion of a sentence served after the prison term. Individuals must comply with conditions set by the court and their supervising agent.

The final nine years of Perez's sentence will therefore be served in the community under supervision rather than in prison.