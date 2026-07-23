A Saudi prince who was found dead in a luxury London hotel last year died after suffering a cardiac arrest following the consumption of alcohol, party drugs and other substances, an inquest has heard.

Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi al Saud, aged 29, was discovered on the bathroom floor of his room at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 25 after arriving for a week-long stay.

Emergency services were called to the hotel, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The inquest heard that toxicology tests revealed a high level of alcohol in his system alongside a fatal amount of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, commonly known as GHB.

The hearing also heard about the prince's previous treatment for alcohol misuse and Xanax in the months before his death, before concluding there was no evidence that he intended to take his own life.

Toxicology Findings Revealed at Inquest

Inner West London Coroner's Court heard that Prince Abdullah had checked into the Marriott Hotel in Kensington on November 19 and was staying in a room that cost £600 per night. His body was discovered by a cleaner who entered the fifth-floor room on November 25.

Paramedics attended the scene but were unable to save him and pronounced him dead at the hotel.

The inquest was told that toxicology testing found the prince had a blood alcohol concentration of 222mg per 100ml of blood. This was almost three times England's legal drink-drive limit of 80mg per 100ml. The court heard that this level of alcohol alone could have caused a coma.

Tests also revealed a fatal level of Gamma-hydroxybutyrate, or GHB, in his system. In addition, traces of cannabis were detected, along with several anti-anxiety medications, including Xanax.

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The medical evidence presented to the court found that Prince Abdullah had suffered a cardiac arrest after consuming alcohol, GHB and other substances.

The court also heard that the prince had struggled with alcohol misuse and Xanax before his death.

Previous Treatment and Coroner's Conclusion

The hearing was told that Prince Abdullah had been admitted to the Priory Clinic in Roehampton, south-west London, in August of last year. During his stay, he underwent detoxification from alcohol, benzodiazepines and the anti-anxiety medication pregabalin.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Victoria Chamorro told the court: 'He was assessed as having symptoms of low mood and anxiety on admission.'

She added: 'When he was discharged he was considered not to be at risk of suicide. He was discharged with a friend but then failed to attend scheduled Zoom appointments.'

Dr Chamorro continued: 'Nevertheless there was no concern for him. He engaged well and completed his treatment.'

SAUDI prince was found dead in a luxury London hotel after taking a cocktail of party drugs, an inquest heard.



Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi al Saud, 29, was discovered on the bathroom floor of his £600-a-night room at the Marriott Hotel in… pic.twitter.com/pO8oy27AVK — NYC News 24 🗞️ (@NYCNews24) July 23, 2026

The inquest also heard that Prince Abdullah was diagnosed with an upper respiratory tract infection during his stay at the clinic before recovering and being discharged.

Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin said there was nothing to suggest that the prince had intended to end his life.

At the conclusion of the hearing, Harkin recorded a verdict of death by misadventure. The medical cause of death was given as multi-drug ingestion.

She concluded the proceedings by offering her sympathies to the prince's family, saying: 'I would like to offer my sincere condolences to the family of Abdullah.'

The medical cause of death was recorded as multi-drug ingestion, and the inquest concluded there was no evidence to suggest that Prince Abdullah had intended to take his own life.