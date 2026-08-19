A Berkeley County mother has been charged with trafficking and child neglect after authorities alleged she allowed men to sexually assault her daughters, aged four and seven, in exchange for money and illegal drugs.

Helena Nichole Hoyle, 27, was arrested by the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office on 14 August following a report that prompted a child-abuse investigation. The allegations are set out in arrest affidavits and have not yet been tested in court.

A deputy was called to a local home on 3 August after a report concerning the sexual assault of a four-year-old girl. During interviews, the two children described separate alleged assaults by multiple unidentified men, according to the reported arrest information.

The case centres on an allegation that Hoyle 'knowingly allowed' the men access to the girls in return for cash and narcotics. She has been charged with two counts of trafficking persons and two counts of child neglect.

Allegations Detailed in Berkeley County Affidavits

The younger child told investigators that she witnessed her older sister being assaulted, according to the arrest affidavit. The documents also allege that multiple unidentified men assaulted the girls on separate occasions.

One affidavit describes an allegation involving TikTok. A child said Hoyle was sitting on the floor using the app while an assault on her sister was taking place.

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The men accused of assaulting the children have not been publicly identified.

Available reporting does not indicate whether investigators have identified further suspects or made additional arrests.

The claims in the affidavits underpin the charges against Hoyle but have not been tested in court. No court has ruled on the allegations.

The girls also described alleged neglect inside the home, saying it was dirty and that dishes were left unwashed. They reported there was no water, leaving them unable to brush their teeth, and said they used a bucket as a toilet.

Hoyle was booked into the Berkeley County Detention Center on 14 August. As of 19 August, she remained in custody with bond set at $250,000 (approximately £183,250).

Human-Trafficking Concerns in South Carolina

The case has emerged amid continued concern about suspected human trafficking in South Carolina. The state's 2025 human-trafficking report recorded 315 tips involving more than 300 potential victims across 41 of the state's 46 counties, with children accounting for the majority of identified victims.

Statewide figures cannot establish any connection between those investigations and the allegations against Hoyle. They provide context for why trafficking allegations involving children remain a major law-enforcement and safeguarding concern in the state.

Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties were among areas reporting some of South Carolina's highest numbers of trafficking investigations in 2025, according to reporting on the state data.

Online Reaction to the Case

Reaction on X centred on concern for the two children after details of the case were shared online. Several users focused on the responsibilities of adults and the need for safety and support for the girls.

Any animal can give birth it’s your love and protectiveness that makes you a mother https://t.co/PUZHNXlDUH — Kaneeshataughtu (@Miraculouskayy) August 19, 2026

One user wrote that 'any animal can give birth' but that love and protection were what made someone a mother. Another said 'society failed these kids' and hoped the children would receive 'unconditional love, healing & peace'.

A third user questioned what would lead an adult man to target a child. The posts reflect individual reactions to unproven allegations and do not establish any fact in the case.

Detention, Legal Process and Unanswered Questions

No plea, court date, lawyer's statement or public response from Hoyle was included in the available reports. The children's identities have not been publicly released.

The reported information identifies the date of the initial deputy call, the subsequent arrest and the charges filed. It does not state when the alleged assaults began or how many people may ultimately be investigated.

Hoyle is presumed innocent unless proven guilty. Prosecutors would need to establish the charges in court before a conviction could be secured.