A woman who has accused former Columbia Business School professor Wouter Dessein of sexual assault called herself his 'future wife' in text messages sent the following morning. The messages, dated 12 and 13 January 2026, were reported by The New York Post on 19 November. They followed an encounter at her New Rochelle apartment, where she alleges Dessein sexually assaulted her.

The woman, identified in court as Jane Doe, filed a lawsuit in Westchester County Court on Tuesday, 17 November. She alleges the assault took place on 12 January.

Dessein, 52, has filed a separate lawsuit against the woman, a former Columbia student who works in advertising. He alleges she tried to damage his reputation after he ended their two-year relationship. He denies the sexual assault allegation and says their relationship was consensual.

Neither party's allegations have been proven in court.

Messages Sent Before and After the Alleged Assault

The pair exchanged messages on 12 January. 'Please shave well, there will be a lot of kissing,' the woman allegedly wrote. At 2:54pm, she also asked Dessein not to take 'pills', which the lawsuit reportedly identifies as erectile dysfunction medication.

The following morning, she sent 11 messages. One read: 'It feels wrong that you're not here when I wake up.' At 4:23am, she wrote that she was 'still bothered she doesn't know but at least we're together'.

The message reportedly referred to Zhihong Zhang, Dessein's wife of 18 years. In another text, the woman called herself his 'future wife'. Dessein replied: 'Good morning baby ❤. I feel the same baby ❤.'

The messages did not appear to refer to the alleged assault. They provide a record of the pair's communications but do not establish what happened during their encounter on 12 January.

Lawsuits Present Competing Accounts of the Break-Up

Dessein's lawsuit says he ended the relationship on 21 January. It alleges the woman subsequently sent hostile messages to his wife and their 22-year-old son. One message to the son reportedly claimed Dessein had 'begged your mom for an [abortion]'.

The woman's lawsuit says she experienced a mental health crisis on 22 January and was taken to hospital by police for a psychiatric evaluation. It links the crisis to the alleged assault and the subsequent video-call break-up.

Dessein's lawyer sent her a cease-and-desist letter on 21 August. The New York Post reported that she filed a police report in New Rochelle that same month.

Dessein's lawsuit says he took leave from Columbia and moved abroad with his family in September because of the alleged harassment. Columbia later confirmed that he was no longer an active faculty member, had not taught at the university since April 2026 and would not work for the institution again.

On Wednesday, 18 November, the woman's lawyer, Michael Treanor, asked for her name to be removed from Dessein's case, citing the anonymity order granted in her separate lawsuit.

'The professor and his public relations team have a story to tell to anyone that will listen,' Treanor said. 'My client relies on facts and due process.'

Dessein said through his lawyers: 'My wife and I have taken legal action because we will no longer tolerate these attacks on our family, our privacy and my reputation.' He said they would defend themselves against what he called false allegations.

Both lawsuits are ongoing, and each party presents a different account of the relationship and its breakdown. The text messages reported by The New York Post do not resolve the allegations before the court.