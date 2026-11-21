US District Judge Charlotte N. Sweeney found Nichole Black and the respondents in an immigration detention case in contempt of court on 18 November 2026 over Ramon Quintero Alvarez's immediate rearrest outside a US detention facility following his court-ordered release, according to the reported ruling.

Quintero Alvarez, a Mexican-born immigrant who had lived in the United States for more than three decades, had challenged his detention, which had continued since February 2026. Federal officials failed to contest his petition by the court's deadline, prompting Sweeney to order his release.

The 15-page ruling followed testimony from two ICE field office officials about the rearrest practice and their understanding of the court's instructions. Sweeney declined to impose additional sanctions, concluding that officials had cured their contempt by abandoning the approach.

ICE Rearrest Followed Moments After Release

On 27 October, Quintero Alvarez received his personal belongings and walked into a public area outside the detention facility after his release. Officers arrested him again moments later.

His return to custody brought the handling of the release order before Sweeney. The judge found that ICE officials had knowingly disregarded her instructions, rejecting the explanation that allowing him outside briefly before rearresting him fulfilled the order.

'This should – and, in the Court's opinion, must – shock any reader,' Sweeney wrote.

She also rejected any constitutional justification for agents to 'walk out to the sidewalk and re-shackle a habeas petitioner' moments after a court-ordered release. Quintero Alvarez's petition challenged his continued immigration detention.

The reported court records indicated that approximately 18 cases involved similar immediate rearrests. Sweeney described the practice as making a mockery of federal court orders, extending her criticism beyond the handling of Quintero Alvarez's release.

What ICE Officials Explained Under Oath

At a 4 November hearing, Black, identified as an ICE assistant field office director, testified that she had received instructions to rearrest certain immigrants whose release had been ordered by a court.

Black acknowledged knowing about Sweeney's release order. She believed that briefly allowing someone outside before rearresting them satisfied its requirements, an explanation the judge rejected.

Nathan Rasper, identified as an acting ICE field office director, testified at a separate hearing on 9 November. He explained that the approach had been implemented on 27 October, the same date Quintero Alvarez was released and immediately detained again.

Rasper's explanation concerned the agency's claimed legal authority to act. Officials believed ICE retained statutory authority to rearrest certain immigrants despite judicial release orders, he testified.

The reported ruling established that Sweeney considered the immediate rearrest a violation of her order. The account of Rasper's testimony also recorded that ICE had abandoned the practice by the time he appeared before the court.

Why the ICE Officials Faced No Additional Sanctions

Sweeney's finding concerned the officials' earlier conduct, while her decision against additional sanctions reflected their subsequent action to cure the contempt. Ending the practice was the basis for that decision.

'The Court finds that Ms. Black and Respondents were in contempt of court prior to November 9, 2026,' Sweeney wrote.

The quoted finding named Black and the respondents in the case and applied to conduct before 9 November 2026. Rasper's testimony at the hearing that day addressed the agency's decision to abandon immediate rearrests.

He testified that instructions had been issued to halt the practice and release individuals detained under it.