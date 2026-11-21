Princeton University neuroscience PhD student Eva Yi Xie was detained by US immigration agents at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday, 19 November, her colleagues said.

The 24-year-old asylum seeker from China is believed to be held at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) centre in Chantilly, Virginia. Her detention has prompted a court challenge and demands from lawmakers for an explanation.

Xie was travelling home after presenting research at a Society for Neuroscience conference in Washington, according to her colleagues at Princeton's Brody Lab. Her lawyer, Kerry Doyle, told the student newspaper The Daily Princetonian that Xie's asylum application is pending. ICE has not publicly explained the reason for her detention.

The Society for Neuroscience said it was monitoring the case. The organisation has not, in the details provided, offered further information about the circumstances of Xie's arrest or detention.

Eva Yi Xie's Lawyers Seek Her Release

Xie's lawyers have filed a habeas corpus petition in the US District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia, asking for her immediate release. Judge Anthony Trenga has barred the administration from removing her from the judicial district while the case proceeds, pending further order.

The order does not release Xie or decide the merits of her petition. It limits the administration's ability to move her out of the district while the court considers the case. No further ruling is detailed in the information available.

The legal action has put the circumstances of Xie's detention before a federal court. Her lawyers' petition is the formal route they have taken to challenge her custody. The claims in the petition should not be treated as findings by the court.

Senator Cory Booker said his office had contacted ICE but had not received a response. 'I expect a prompt and full explanation of the circumstances surrounding her detention,' he told The Daily Princetonian.

A spokeswoman for Senator Andy Kim said his office was in direct contact with Xie. The Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus criticised the detention in a post referring to President Donald Trump's pledge to target the 'worst of the worst', calling the case 'absolutely shameful'.

Princeton has also arranged legal representation for Xie. Rodney Priestley, dean of the university's graduate school, said it would remain in contact with her family, colleagues and legal team.

'News of Eva's detention is distressing for me and many members of the Princeton University community,' Priestley said. The university's statement did not give further details about the detention.

Colleagues Describe Xie as 'Brilliant'

Xie's adviser, neuroscience professor Carlos Brody, described the detention as 'wildly unfair' and called her 'a brilliant law-abiding student and wonderful person'. The Brody Lab said she 'should be home'.

Xie has lived in the United States since about 2016, according to the details provided. Her LinkedIn profile says she attended the Bronx High School of Science and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology before beginning her doctoral studies at Princeton.

She was also a finalist in the 2020 Regeneron Science Talent Search, a competition for high school students.

Former MIT classmates have posted messages of support on social media. Their comments reflect concern among people who know Xie, but do not establish why immigration agents detained her.

The case has also drawn attention to reports of other airport detentions in the Washington area. Kelly Rojas, co-director of the Detained Adult Program at the Amica Center for Immigrant Rights, told The Washington Post that at least five people, including Xie, had been detained by immigration officials at area airports in recent weeks.

Rojas said detention can make it harder for people to exercise their legal rights and have their cases heard. The court challenge, meanwhile, remains ongoing. ICE has not publicly set out its reasons for detaining Xie.