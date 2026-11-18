A Lebanese woman has accused an ICE deportation officer of sexually assaulting her at a Texas detention centre and offering her a green card in exchange for sex. Rahaf Ali Almerhij, 21, made the allegations against Markell Wallace in an interview with Newsweek and a sworn declaration. The Department of Homeland Security denies them.

Almerhij, also known as Lucy Wise, named Wallace in an interview and declaration published on 14 November. She said the alleged assault took place at El Valle Detention Facility in Raymondville in April 2026, after her lawyer withdrew.

DHS said Border Patrol arrested her near the Rio Grande Valley on 19 February, alleging she had entered the US unlawfully in 2024.

Alleged Assault in a Secluded Room

Almerhij alleges Wallace summoned her to discuss her case, then led her into a room with a self-locking door. She said she saw no security camera. Once inside, she alleges, he touched her sexually without consent, pulled down her trousers and underwear and began lowering his own trousers.

'I did not consent to any of this; I refused and told him to stop,' she wrote in her declaration. She said she felt unable to leave because she believed Wallace could influence her case and medical treatment.

She alleges Wallace offered her a green card for sex and said her older husband could not help her. She also claims he gave her a personal telephone number, suggested visiting her in Mexico and threatened to have her husband, Sam Wise, jailed and deported.

Almerhij alleges Wallace harassed or touched her sexually on at least two further occasions. Newsweek said it had not independently verified her account.

Complaints and Investigation

Her husband contacted the DHS Office of Inspector General on 26 February over rejected specialist eye drops. He raised further medical and privacy complaints in April, but those early submissions did not detail the alleged sexual assault.

Wise said he learnt of the accusation in late August through a friend Almerhij had confided in. Almerhij said fear of retaliation had stopped her from disclosing the alleged abuse. Wise later expressed support for her, saying he was proud she had spoken out.

On 9 October, Wise submitted sexual misconduct complaints to four DHS and ICE oversight bodies. Almerhij signed a sworn declaration the following day and met investigators at the Anzalduas Port of Entry in Mission, Texas, on 23 October.

She supplied a 59-page handwritten diary, an Arabic transcription and an English translation, Newsweek reported. She had been granted voluntary departure on 1 May and later travelled through Istanbul to Mexico. Wise, a lawful permanent resident, remained in Texas.

Newsweek reported that ICE records identified Wallace as a deportation officer in Harlingen. Wallace confirmed his identity by telephone but ended the call when questioned. He did not respond to written questions, the outlet reported.

DHS rejected the accusations, saying it investigates misconduct complaints and takes action when claims are substantiated.

Wise said he sent the declaration to Willacy County district attorney Annette C. Hinojosa on 5 November. Four days later, she referred the report to Raymondville police, saying victim assistance staff would contact Almerhij.

On 17 November, the Texas chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations and community partners called for an independent investigation into the allegations.