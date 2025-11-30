As the curtain falls on the extensive Wicked: For Good press tour, Ariana Grande has saved her most significant sartorial statement for last. Throughout the global promotional run, the star has engaged in 'method dressing,' channeling her character Glinda through an array of pink, sparkly, and voluminous ensembles, but her final look is a genuine piece of fashion history that critics and fans alike are calling 'museum-worthy.'

The gown in question is a rare archival piece from Givenchy, specifically the final look from Hubert de Givenchy's last-ever Haute Couture collection, which debuted in Autumn/Winter 1995. Its selection serves as a poignant double farewell: a tribute to a legendary designer's final bow and a symbolic goodbye to Grande's time promoting the first chapter of the Wicked saga.

A Gown of Historical Significance

Hubert de Givenchy designed the pink dress himself for his Autumn/Winter 1995 presentation at the Grand Hotel in Paris.

It was the very last ensemble to grace the runway before the legendary couturier stepped down. It stands as a museum-calibre artefact, embodying the designer's mastery of shape and tactile luxury through its unique, blistered 'bubble' rosette fabric, according to Vogue.

ariana wearing the final look from hubert givenchy's final haute couture collection fw/1995 ☼｡˚ ❀ *·ꕤ pic.twitter.com/rPAMCgpFPX — noah (@bloodlineprint) November 26, 2025

A Masterpiece from the 1995 Archives

The dress is a pale pink, floor-sweeping confection that perfectly bridges the gap between 1990s high fashion and the whimsical world of Oz. It features a structured bodice and long sleeves, but the defining characteristic is its fabric.

The gown is covered in raised, rosette-like appliqués that create a unique, bubbling texture. This intricate detailing catches the light with a soft, liquid sheen, giving the garment an ethereal quality that feels both vintage and otherworldly.

Grande's stylist, Law Roach, took to Instagram and thanked Sarah Burton, the current creative director at Givenchy, for granting him and Grande access to the precious archives. The dress was reportedly unworn before this moment, adding to its mystique and value as a pristine artefact of fashion heritage.

A Bubble-Textured Homage to Oz

Beyond its status as a final bow for the designer, the dress's aesthetic aligns seamlessly with the cinematic lore of Wicked. The textured, bubble-like surface of the fabric serves as a subtle yet sophisticated nod to Glinda the Good Witch's famous mode of transport: the bubble.

While maintaining the elegance of high fashion, this meticulous detailing cleverly evokes the protective, shimmering bubble in which Glinda descends, making the archival Givenchy couture piece a subtle, museum-worthy tribute to the character's most famous form of transportation.

Fans React to the Dreamy Archival Pull

Fan reactions to Ariana Grande wearing the archival Hubert Givenchy Fall/Winter 1995 Haute Couture gown were overwhelmingly enthusiastic. They approved of its glamour and the successful use of vintage pieces. Many fans declared it a favourite from her press tou,r and one commented on Reddit that it was 'stunning! perfection!'

However, some critiques emerged regarding the dress's scale and texture. While many loved the bubble-like pattern, one person jokingly remarked that it reminded them of 'a popcorn ceiling,' and others felt the voluminous silhouette was too big for Grande's petite frame.

Despite the mixed reactions, the general sentiment was that Grande's final Glinda look was the perfect encore to a months-long fashion performance.

​