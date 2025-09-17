Military officials from NATO and allied nations warned this week that space is no longer a neutral environment but an operational battlefield, as Russia and China rapidly expand their space weapons capabilities.

Speaking at the Space Defence and Security Summit in Paris, leaders highlighted the growing risk of conflict in orbit, with more than 200 anti-satellite weapons already circling Earth.

The warnings come as the United States, Europe and other allies accelerate efforts to protect satellites that underpin communication, navigation and missile defence systems.

NATO Officials Declare Space a War-Fighting Domain

Senior NATO commanders described a dramatic shift in language, signalling that space is now considered a war-fighting domain. As reported by Defense News, Brigadier General Jürgen Schrödl of Germany's Ministry of Defence said: 'We have to accept that space is a tested domain, is a war-fighting domain, is becoming a war-fighting domain.'

German officials confirmed that Berlin is designing a new military space-defence architecture, with plans for a multi-orbit satellite constellation by 2029. NATO leaders also emphasised the urgency of creating a common space doctrine to decide how allied forces should defend assets and respond to hostile actions.

Rising Threats: Russia and China at the Forefront

Russia and China were identified as leading challengers in the militarisation of space. Commander of French Space Command, Maj. Gen. Vincent Chusseau, highlighted Russia's arsenal of anti-satellite missiles, electronic warfare tools, laser dazzling systems, cyber attack capabilities and satellites capable of proximity manoeuvres.

China was the second-largest spender on space defence in 2024, investing $9.3 billion (£6.8 billion), according to consultancy Novaspace.

Military leaders warned that Beijing is accelerating its programmes to gain superiority in orbit, raising fears of an arms race that could destabilise global security.

German commanders also reported increasing incidents involving their satellites, including deliberate interference by Russia, such as the temporary dazzling of observation and reconnaissance systems.

The Growing Arsenal of Space Weapons

According to Brig. Gen. Christopher Horner, commander of 3 Canadian Space Division, more than 200 anti-satellite weapons are now deployed in orbit, posing a significant threat to allied capabilities. Some Russian satellites reportedly carry smaller 'Russian doll' orbiters designed to disrupt or disable targets.

Military experts warned of the asymmetry between expensive NATO satellites and cheaper offensive systems. Lieutenant General Bertrand Le Meur of the French Armed Forces Ministry said: 'Our space assets are kind of a honeypot, something very expensive, very exquisite. So the figures globally are against us.'

The US Space Force and Tactical Response

The US Space Force outlined plans to expand its Resilient GPS programme, deploying dozens of small, low-cost satellites to reinforce the existing constellation. Officials stressed the importance of being able to replace damaged satellites within 96 hours through 'responsive launch' strategies.

Brigadier General Horner noted the shift in approach: rather than relying on large, costly satellites, the future lies in tactically responsive systems designed to maintain operational advantage in the event of an attack.

Europe's Expanding Space Defence Strategy

European nations are also reshaping their defence policies to address the new threats. France, Spain and Germany are investing in multi-orbit satellite networks and ground-based infrastructure to support rapid responses.

NATO commanders emphasised that future defence strategies will require both defensive and offensive capabilities to safeguard critical infrastructure.

German Space Command confirmed it is working on integrated missile defence systems supported by space-based early warning technology.

The Global Space Arms Race

Global government spending on space defence reached $73.1 billion (£53.6 billion) in 2024, with the United States accounting for $53.1 billion (£38.9 billion). China spent $9.3 billion (£6.8 billion), Russia $2.3 billion (£1.7 billion) and France $2.1 billion (£1.5 billion).

For the first time, more money is being channelled into defence programmes than civil space projects, marking a clear turning point in international priorities. Officials warned that the rules-based order in space is collapsing as military competition accelerates, raising fears that the first shots of a future conflict could be fired above Earth.