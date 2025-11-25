The world of elite powerlifting was thrown into turmoil this week after the winner of the World's Strongest Woman title, Jammie Booker, was stripped of her crown following a revelation about her biological sex. What began as a celebration of raw power in Arlington, Texas, descended into a fierce debate over fairness in women's sports.

Jammie Booker Disqualified After Organisers Cite 'Biological Male' Rule Breach

Jammie Booker, a competitive bodybuilder from Philadelphia, stood atop the podium last weekend, basking in the glory of being crowned the champion of the Official Strongman Games World Championship. Her performance had reportedly been 'destroying' the competition. However, that victory was short-lived.

By Tuesday, event organisers released a bombshell statement on social media announcing that Booker had been disqualified. The reason, according to the statement, was that Booker was born male and identifies as female—a direct violation of the competition's strict entry requirements.

Many congratulations to Jammie Booker, who has won the World’s Strongest Woman competition in Arlington, Texas. The fact Jammie is a biological male with a massive physical advantage over the actual women competing shouldn’t detract from this well-earned victory! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/b40TGGIZAU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) November 25, 2025

According to the rules governing the Official Strongman Games, athletes must compete in the category corresponding to their biological sex recorded at birth.

The organisers were unequivocal, stating, 'It appears that an athlete who is biologically male and who now identifies as female competed in the Women's Open category.' They further clarified that they had been 'unaware of this fact' before the event and launched an urgent investigation immediately upon being informed.

'Had we been aware, or had this been declared at any point before or during the competition, this athlete would not have been permitted to compete in the Women's Open category,' the statement read.

British Star Andrea Thompson Inherits Title Amidst Jammie Booker Fallout

The disqualification of Jammie Booker has led to a dramatic reshuffling of the podium, with British lifter Andrea Thompson now rightfully named the 2025 World's Strongest Woman. For Thompson, who previously won the title in 2018, the victory comes after a moment of visible frustration that went viral before the official reversal was even announced.

During the initial podium ceremony, Thompson was filmed storming off stage, clearly enraged by the results. Footage circulated online showed her railing against what she termed a 'bulls–t' decision to award the title to Booker. Her anger resonated with many fans and fellow competitors who felt the playing field had been fundamentally uneven.

With Booker's removal, Thompson's second-place finish was upgraded to a win, a correction that many of her online supporters had been demanding. The organisers confirmed that all placings would be altered accordingly.

Competitors Claim Lack of Transparency Surrounding Jammie Booker

The backlash was swift and led by some of the sport's most prominent figures, including three-time champion Rebecca Roberts. Roberts was vocal in her criticism, emphasising that the core issue was a lack of disclosure. She insisted that the other women in the field were kept in the dark regarding Booker's biological history.

'What happened this weekend wasn't transparent,' Roberts said in a stinging statement released before the official disqualification. 'None of us knew. Not even the organisers knew. And when fairness is taken by surprise, trust in the sport begins to crack.'

Roberts' comments highlight the tension between inclusivity and the protection of the female category in sports. She argued that while sport should be welcoming, boundaries must be maintained.

'My message is simple. Trans people belong in sport, but women's divisions must remain biologically born female-only,' she added. This sentiment was echoed by the organisation itself, which reiterated that while Official Strongman is 'inclusive and proud', it has a responsibility to 'ensure fairness' by assigning athletes to categories based on birth sex.

Silence from Jammie Booker as Investigation Continues

In the wake of the controversy, the one voice missing from the conversation is that of Jammie Booker herself. Organisers stated they have attempted to contact her to discuss the investigation and the disqualification, but have received no immediate response.

Booker has not spoken publicly about the situation, leaving many questions unanswered about how the entry process was navigated without her biological status being flagged earlier.

The organisers have admitted they are still looking into exactly how Booker made it into the Women's Open category undetected. As the dust settles, the sport is left to grapple with how to prevent such a breach of trust in the future, ensuring that the rules are not just written, but rigorously enforced.