Benny Blanco's mother, Sandra Beth Levin, was left shaken but unharmed after masked intruders broke into her Los Angeles home this week, prompting a police response and an ongoing investigation.

A Sudden Break‑In in Studio City

The event took place late on a Monday evening when Levin heard the sound of glass shattering somewhere inside the house. Realising the seriousness of the situation, she moved to an upstairs bathroom for safety as the suspects made their way through the property. Reports from local law enforcement indicate that at least two individuals gained entry by damaging a sliding door on the lower floor. Once inside, they moved through the adjoining rooms, unaware at first that the homeowner remained inside.

Levin eventually saw one of the masked intruders from her hiding place, a moment that startled both sides. The unexpected presence of someone in the home appeared to catch the suspects off guard, causing them to retreat quickly and leave the property with no injuries reported and no immediate confirmation of stolen items.

Police Response and Early Investigation

Police officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Shadyglade Avenue shortly after receiving a call from the residence. A triggered alarm system helped alert authorities, who arrived to find signs of forced entry and broken glass but no ongoing threat.

According to officials, the suspects had already fled by the time officers reached the scene, and there was no indication that anyone inside the home had been harmed.

Investigators have been working to determine how the suspects targeted the home and whether the incident was opportunistic or planned. They are reviewing evidence from the property and checking for potential surveillance footage in the surrounding area.

Police have not publicly identified any suspects, and it remains unclear whether the individuals were armed. While the intrusion was brief, the nature of the encounter and the fact that the victim was inside at the time elevate the seriousness of the investigation.

A Disturbing Event During a High‑Profile Family Moment

The incident comes at a time of personal significance for Levin and her family. Her son, producer Benny Blanco, recently married actress and singer Selena Gomez, drawing considerable attention to the family's public profile.

Levin's home, valued at several million dollars, sits in an area of Los Angeles that has experienced rising burglary rates, according to recent figures from local authorities. While police have not linked this specific case to broader trends, the break‑in adds to growing concerns among residents in neighbourhoods that have seen a rise in similar incidents.

Levin's background is far more grounded than her son's celebrity connections, with reports noting her long career in assisted living services. Despite remaining largely out of the spotlight, she has appeared alongside Blanco at high‑profile events, including his wedding festivities earlier this year. The sudden intrusion into her private life underscores the vulnerability many face regardless of status or public visibility.

The family has not issued a public statement about the event, and representatives for Blanco have not commented on the ongoing investigation. For now, authorities continue to gather information while neighbours and fans express relief that Levin was able to reach safety and remain unharmed throughout the ordeal.