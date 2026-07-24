Elon Musk delivered one of the most talked-about moments from his recent interview by shutting down a claim from The Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes that many people 'loathe' him, arguing instead that public distrust is directed more at the media.

The exchange, which Musk later posted on X, quickly went viral, with supporters applauding the billionaire's comeback while critics raised fresh concerns about his growing influence over politics and public debate.

Beddoes Says People 'Loathe' Musk

The uncomfortable exchange erupted after Beddoes confronted Musk over his involvement in political affairs outside the US.

'You don't even live there,' she remarked during a discussion about Western politics, before asking whether the public felt uneasy with 'the world's richest man' believing he had 'a right to influence our politics'.

Beddoes pushed further, asserting: 'It's why people loathe you.'

Musk conceded that he did not enjoy unanimous support, but rejected the idea that he was widely disliked.

'Maybe some people do loathe me and that's probably true. I don't care,' he countered.

He then highlighted his reach on X to argue that his supporters far outnumber his detractors. 'A quarter billion people follow me,' Musk noted, referring to his audience on the platform, before concluding: 'I think a lot more people actually like me than don't.'

Musk Turns the Tables on the Media

The exchange turned explosive as Musk flipped the scrutiny back on Beddoes and the mainstream media.

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'I think a lot more people hate you and the media more than you realize,' he declared.

Beddoes conceded that reporters attracted significant hostility, but Musk drove the point home, replying: 'they hate you, they hate you.'

The sharp retort quickly became the interview's defining moment after Musk reshared the clip on X, triggering a wave of reactions from both supporters and critics.

'We love you Elon, quite the opposite of loathe you. We do hate the media and hacks like her. Thanks for all you do!' posted one user in the comments section.

We love you Elon, quite the opposite of loathe you. We do hate the media and hacks like her. Thanks for all you do! — Dimtwit (@mkd4548) July 24, 2026

This woman was such a bi—-.towards Elon. He gave it right back in ab honest and appropriate way. She was as mean as Elizabeth Warren is. — Susie Kasper (@susan_kasp49232) July 24, 2026

Another commenter remarked: 'This woman was such a bi—-.towards Elon. He gave it right back in ab [sic] honest and appropriate way. She was as mean as Elizabeth Warren is.'

That wasn’t an interview, more like an ambush. 😡😡 — Kerry Kensington (@KerryKensington) July 24, 2026

Does the BBC understand why most people loath them? They’re freaks and liars. — BT (@Oceanwinds4B) July 24, 2026

'That wasn't an interview, more like an ambush,' observed a third. 'Does the BBC understand why most people loath them? They're freaks and liars,' added another.

Viral Exchange Reignites Trust Debate

The exchange highlights Musk's long-running feud with mainstream news outlets. Over the years, he has repeatedly accused traditional media of bias, arguing that social media platforms and citizen journalism have become far more reliable sources of news for many people.

His stance mirrors a broader decline in public trust in traditional journalism across several Western nations, although confidence levels still vary depending on the country and the methodology used in polling.

The viral clash has reignited debate over Musk's influence, with critics warning about his immense reach while supporters welcome his challenge to traditional institutions. Whether viewed as a sharp retort or an unfair jab, the clip has reopened a familiar question: who does the public trust more—Musk or the media?