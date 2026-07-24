The death of Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi Al Saud has drawn international attention after a London inquest revealed new details about the final months of the 29-year-old Saudi royal.

While much of the public focus has centred on the circumstances of his death at a luxury hotel in Kensington, relatively little is known about the prince himself.

A member of Saudi Arabia's ruling House of Saud, Prince Abdullah maintained a low public profile compared with many senior royals.

Court proceedings and official statements have nevertheless provided rare insight into his background, his efforts to overcome substance misuse and the events leading up to his death.

Who Was Prince Abdullah?

Prince Abdullah belonged to the Jalawi branch of the House of Saud, the royal family that has ruled Saudi Arabia since the kingdom's founding in 1932. Unlike senior members of the monarchy who regularly undertake public or diplomatic duties, he largely remained out of the spotlight, and little has been disclosed about his education, career or official responsibilities.

A Saudi prince who died from alcohol and the party drug GHB at the Marriott Hotel in Kensington has been pictured



Prince Abdullah bin Fahad bin Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Jalawi al Saud, 29 he died at hotel in the bath on 25th November last year. pic.twitter.com/ousfi5YrVM — London & UK Street News (@CrimeLdn) July 24, 2026

The Saudi Royal Court announced his death in December 2025, with funeral prayers held at the Imam Turki bin Abdullah Mosque in Riyadh.

Although he maintained a private life, the inquest offered a rare glimpse into his character.

Consultant psychiatrist Dr Victoria Chamorro described Prince Abdullah as 'supportive and kind to his peers, making friends' during his time in treatment, suggesting he was well regarded by those around him despite his personal struggles.

What the Inquest Revealed

An inquest at Inner West London Coroner's Court heard that Prince Abdullah checked into the Marriott Hotel Kensington on 19 November 2025 for a planned week-long stay.

Read more Saudi Prince Found Dead in Hotel Bathroom After Chilling Final CCTV Sighting Saudi Prince Found Dead in Hotel Bathroom After Chilling Final CCTV Sighting

CCTV footage captured him leaving his fifth-floor room to smoke a cigarette on the evening before he was found unresponsive by hotel staff on 25 November. Hotel security and paramedics attended the scene after staff entered the locked room, but attempts to resuscitate him were unsuccessful.

As previously reported, toxicology tests detected alcohol, gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), cannabis and anti-anxiety medication in Prince Abdullah's system.

Medical evidence presented to the court concluded that he suffered a cardiac arrest caused by multi-drug toxicity. Assistant Coroner Jean Harkin recorded a conclusion of death by misadventure, finding no evidence of suicide or third-party involvement.

His Previous Treatment for Substance Misuse

The inquest also examined Prince Abdullah's efforts to address his substance misuse in the months before his death.

In August 2025, he was admitted to the Priory Hospital in Roehampton, where residential treatment can cost up to £35,000 (about $46,700), to undergo detoxification for alcohol, benzodiazepines and the anti-anxiety drug pregabalin. He later transferred to Rainford Hall in Merseyside to continue his recovery.

Clinical records presented to the court showed that Prince Abdullah completed both residential treatment programmes. Dr Chamorro said he had 'engaged well' with treatment and that the detoxification had 'proceeded without physical side effects'.

She told the court that Prince Abdullah was assessed as having symptoms of low mood and anxiety on admission but added: 'When he was discharged he was considered not to be at risk of suicide.'

Despite completing treatment, the court heard that he later missed scheduled follow-up appointments. The evidence indicated that Prince Abdullah had actively sought professional support for his addiction and mental health challenges before his death.