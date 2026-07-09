Telstra is under severe pressure in Australia after admitting that a secondary fault hit Triple Zero calls even after it claimed that a major network outage had been resolved.

The Telstra outage, which began in the early hours of 8 July, knocked out mobile and data services nationwide, disrupted rail operations and left some emergency calls failing to connect. By 9 July, the company said most services were back up and running, and a new fix was in place for Triple Zero issues, but it confirmed that 639 welfare checks had been conducted after failed calls.

Telstra finance chief Michael Ackland insisted customers could now 'feel confident calling Triple Zero', even as officials scrutinised what went wrong.

How Triple Zero Was Hit A Second Time

According to Telstra's own updates, the secondary Triple Zero problem only became clear on the evening of 8 July, once work on the main outage had progressed. At 9pm, the company admitted that some calls, including to Triple Zero, were still failing. In those cases, people dialling the emergency number were met with an error message and their phones then tried to latch onto an alternative mobile network.

By 6.30am on 9 July, Telstra said its teams had reduced the occurrence of the error by 'approximately 90%' and were pushing to remove it entirely.

Customers were bluntly advised that if they could not reach Triple Zero first time, they should wait for their handset to connect to another network, which could take up to 90 seconds, or try another phone.

At 10am, the guidance shifted slightly, with Telstra urging users to 'immediately retry' their call, saying there had been 'good success' on the second attempt.

The company finally announced at 1.30pm that it had 'implemented a solution' to address the impact of the subsequent issue.

Ackland said the secondary fault, like the initial crash, stemmed from the same underlying software defect, but required a different technical fix.

Triple Zero, he said later, should now be reliable again.

Welfare Checks, Rail Chaos And A 'Secondary Issue'

The news came after a chain of very tangible disruptions. Disrupted rail services across Australia were only starting to resume on 9 July, with the Australian Rail Track Corporation saying passenger and freight lines were expected to return to normal later in the day, provided operators were ready.

ARTC, which relies on Telstra's 4G network to communicate with train drivers, had paused services when the outage hit, depriving passengers of transport and companies of freight capacity.

Inside Telstra, the scale of the emergency call issue was sobering. Ackland told a briefing that the company had conducted 639 welfare checks after failed Triple Zero calls.

Our backup systems and welfare check process remains in place, however we have not needed to complete a welfare check since the solution was implemented.



We’re sorry we let you down. Thank you so much for your patience as we’ve worked through this.



(2/2) — Telstra (@Telstra) July 9, 2026

As of 1pm AEST on 9 July, Telstra said 230 people had replied to text messages confirming they did not need help, while 402 cases required follow‑up voice calls. Of those, 170 were referred to police for further welfare checks or assistance, and seven people told Telstra they needed help, so their details were passed to the relevant emergency services organisations.

Federal Communications Minister Anika Wells said on the morning of 9 July that Telstra had been working through a 'secondary issue' overnight, with some calls going straight to voicemail and some Triple Zero calls failing to connect. She stressed that engineers were still digging through the problem list.

The secondary failure was uncovered only after the original software issue, centred on the timing nodes, had been fixed, Ackland said. A solution to that add‑on glitch was then implemented.

Telstra has repeatedly stressed that the outage was not caused by a cyber incident, calling it a software defect that it was able to isolate.

'Mobile networks are complex and we will continue to work through further changes to ensure we have the most robust solution, but customers can feel confident in calling Triple Zero,' Ackland said.

He also noted that chief executive Vicki Brady had cut short a family holiday and would be back at work on 10 July.

Scam Calls, Angry Customers And Market Reaction

As if the network chaos was not enough, Telstra also had to warn customers about scammers trying to piggyback on the outage.

The company said it had seen reports of fraudsters calling people and claiming to be from Telstra, asking for personal details on the pretext of fixing or explaining the service disruption.

The advice was straightforward, if a bit weary: if someone rings claiming to be from Telstra in light of the outage and asks for your details, hang up and call the company directly.

For ordinary users, the practical guidance was more mundane but essential. Telstra said most devices would reconnect automatically, but some might need a restart.

⚠️ We're looking into an issue affecting some mobile calls and data connections. If you're having trouble connecting at first, try again as it may work on a retry. We're on it and will share an update as soon as it's fixed. Thanks for bearing with us. — Telstra (@Telstra) July 7, 2026

Customers still having trouble with calls or data were told to power their phones off and back on, rather than just toggling aeroplane mode.

Enterprise clients were told the company was working closely with their in‑house teams to resolve any lingering flow‑on issues, as systems were tested and restored.

The market reaction was almost perversely calm. Telstra's shares were up 1% by 1.17pm in Sydney on 9 July, after sliding 3% the previous day.

Investors, it seems, were prepared to treat the event as an embarrassing blip rather than an existential crisis, at least for now.

Not everyone was so sanguine. Telecommunications industry ombudsman Cynthia Gebert said the outage had caused 'a significant impact on people's daily lives', from lost income to cancelled travel.

'What we really want to see is that we get to the bottom of what's actually been causing this issue so we can prevent it happening again,' she said in an interview, adding that 'this is not how Australians want to be living their lives, anxious that they're not going to be able to rely on telco as an essential service.'

A Pattern Of Fragile Infrastructure

Critics are already folding the Telstra outage into a broader story about the fragility of Australia's telecommunications infrastructure.

In September 2025, Optus, owned by Singtel, faced public outcry over an outage that affected access to emergency services and was linked to fatalities. That crisis came less than two years after another major Optus failure that hit millions of customers, again including some who were trying to reach help.

In June 2026, Vodafone Australia also reported connectivity problems for some mobile customers.

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Telstra, which provides about 25 million retail mobile services, has long marketed itself as the reliable backbone of the system, the network you fall back on when others falter. That is precisely why Triple Zero dropping calls, even for a limited number of users and a limited time, lands so badly.

Telstra first flagged the outage at about 4.30am AEDT on 8 July, when engineers identified problems affecting nodes that keep time across its mobile network. When those timing nodes misfire, other parts of the system can falter, leading to intermittent failures for voice and data.

Through the morning, the company said it had restored some nodes and by 9.30am reported that most calls and data were working again.

By late afternoon, Telstra described the issue as 'mostly resolved', with just under 90% of services restored before the final tranche was completed.