Orville Peck has revealed that addiction and a suicide attempt were behind his decision to postpone his 2023 Bronco tour, telling Rolling Stone he reached a crisis point during what he described as one of the most difficult periods of his life. The South African-born country singer, born Daniel Pitout, said the experience inspired his fourth album, Mule, due for release on 18 September 2026.

The news comes after Peck halted his remaining 2023 live dates, telling fans at the time that his mental and physical health would not allow him to give audiences his best. He did not disclose the circumstances behind that decision, instead saying he needed time to 'replenish' his mind and body.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Peck said alcohol had become a destructive coping mechanism following a breakup and during a period spent in rehabilitation.

'I was a bad addict, a coping alcoholic,' he said. 'And I had this spiral moment, where I went back to my hotel and tried to take my life.'

He described the episode as a major turning point.

'It was a big turning point for me, with a lot of realisations to come,' Peck said. 'It was something that needed to happen.'

Orville Peck Says Mule Was Inspired by His Recovery

Peck said his decision to speak publicly about the period is closely tied to Mule, which he described as 'a chronological account of the year I lost my way.' The album follows 2024's Stampede and is led by the single Too Little, Too Late, released alongside a music video directed by Austin Peters.

Peck also reflected on his initial attitude towards rehabilitation. 'I didn't want to be there,' he said. "I thought it was a waste of time, that I'm unique and didn't have a problem."

He said his perspective changed during treatment, an experience that later shaped several songs on the album.

Peck said he initially responded to rehabilitation with humour. 'So I was like, I'm going to write the funniest song about this experience, because at the time I was just like, 'F*** this. I want to leave.''

He said that experience inspired 'Rehab Blues,' a track on the forthcoming album.

Peck Says He Wanted the Album to Reflect the Truth

Peck told Rolling Stone he did not want to soften the album's central story or leave out the most difficult parts of his experience. 'What I was really trying to capture in terms of the concept, there was no way to gloss over or sugarcoat it,' he said.

His comments also provide additional context for his decision to postpone the remainder of his 2023 Bronco tour. Fans knew Peck had stepped back because of health concerns.

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They did not know, until now, that the decision followed a suicide attempt, addiction, the breakdown of a relationship and rehabilitation.

The singer announced Mule on social media on 23 July, confirming the album will be released on 18 September.

He also confirmed that 'Too Little, Too Late' is available to stream, with its accompanying music video released as part of the album campaign.

Peck said the album reflects one of the most challenging periods of his life and documents the experiences that led him to step away from touring in 2023.