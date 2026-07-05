Anyone hoping Sony's next-generation PlayStation will arrive with a lower price tag because it no longer relies on physical game discs may need to lower their expectations. While the company has yet to announce a PlayStation 6 release date or pricing, rising hardware costs and growing demand for high-performance memory are making a significantly cheaper console increasingly unlikely.

‼️ Sony already started converting its last disc factory before this week's announcement of going digital-only in January 2028. The Sony DADC plant in Thalgau, Austria presses 600,000 discs a day, half of them PlayStation titles.



Sony pressed its own game discs for four decades,… pic.twitter.com/Kevdrk7PYt — International Cyber Digest (@IntCyberDigest) July 3, 2026

Earlier this week, Sony confirmed that all new PlayStation releases will be distributed digitally from January 2028, ending production of physical discs for future titles. At first glance, removing discs and optical drives appears to reduce manufacturing costs. In reality, any savings are likely to be outweighed by the rising price of the components that matter far more inside a modern games machine.

With SSDs, memory and advanced semiconductors all facing mounting demand, the economics behind Sony's next console are becoming more challenging rather than less.

No PS6 Release Date Yet

Sony has not announced when the PlayStation 6 will launch, nor has it offered any indication of its eventual retail price.

Industry speculation continues to point towards the latter part of the decade, but the company itself has remained silent. At the same time, reports have suggested Sony is closely monitoring supply-chain conditions, particularly the availability and cost of memory and storage components expected to power its next generation of hardware.

That uncertainty has encouraged hopes among some players that abandoning physical media could help lower manufacturing costs. However, the removal of a disc drive is likely to represent only a small fraction of the overall production cost of a modern console.

Rising Hardware Costs Tell a Different Story

The biggest cost pressures are no longer plastic discs but silicon. Modern consoles depend on high-speed solid-state storage, advanced memory and increasingly powerful processors. Those same technologies are also in high demand from companies investing billions of dollars in artificial intelligence infrastructure, creating greater competition for key components across the wider electronics industry.

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As demand for SSDs and memory chips continues to grow, manufacturers face higher costs when sourcing the hardware needed for future gaming systems. That means any savings achieved by eliminating physical media could easily be offset by more expensive internal components. Rather than making the PlayStation 6 noticeably cheaper, the transition towards digital distribution may simply help absorb broader manufacturing inflation.

A Shift Years in the Making

Sony's decision to discontinue physical discs for new releases from January 2028 reflects a transition that has been under way for several years rather than a sudden change in strategy. According to the company's financial results, digital downloads accounted for around 80% of full-game software sales during fiscal 2025, highlighting how consumer buying habits have steadily shifted away from boxed copies.

Even so, the announcement has generated considerable criticism. Concerns from players and game preservation advocates have been reported over long-term ownership, resale rights and continued access to purchased titles if online storefronts eventually close. The disappearance of physical releases has also represented a loss for consumers who value permanent ownership and the second-hand games market.

For many players, the debate is ultimately about control. Physical copies can be collected, resold and preserved independently of online services, while digital purchases remain tied to platform accounts and licensing agreements.

What It Means for PS6 Buyers

Taken together, Sony's digital-first strategy and the wider hardware market suggest the PlayStation 6 is unlikely to become substantially cheaper simply because physical discs are disappearing. The cost of building a modern games console is increasingly driven by advanced processors, memory and storage rather than optical drives or retail packaging.

Sony has yet to reveal the PlayStation 6's specifications, launch window or price, and those decisions will ultimately depend on market conditions closer to release. For now, however, the broader direction appears clear. Digital distribution is becoming the default across PlayStation, but that shift alone is unlikely to offset the growing cost of the technology powering the company's next generation of hardware.

For consumers, the end of physical media is therefore unlikely to translate into a significantly cheaper PlayStation. If memory, SSD and semiconductor prices continue rising alongside demand from the AI sector, the next PlayStation could arrive in a market where the biggest pricing pressures come not from game discs, but from the silicon inside the machine.