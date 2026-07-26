A Tulsa-area hairstylist who built a TikTok following of more than 30,000 people was shot dead by her estranged husband in an apparent murder-suicide, less than two weeks after she posted a video accusing him of being a paedophile.

Sara Gilson, 43, who posted online as Sara Duffey, died alongside her estranged husband, Jeremiah 'Shawn' Duffey, 48, inside her home in Owasso, Oklahoma, on Thursday 23 July 2026.

Police say a family member's 911 call brought officers to the scene, where they found both dead of gunshot wounds. Court records reviewed by multiple outlets show Gilson had sought legal protection from Duffey just weeks before the killing.

A Frantic Call and a Grim Discovery

A boy called 911 from a neighbour's house shortly after the shooting and told dispatchers his stepfather had shot his mother, according to the Owasso Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, they found Gilson and Duffey dead from apparent gunshot wounds to the head. Police said the case is still being investigated but described the deaths as an apparent murder-suicide, with Duffey believed to have shot Gilson before turning the gun on himself.

Police briefly placed Gilson's son into protective custody before releasing him to a parent not involved in the incident.

Owasso Police Captain Nick Boatman said detectives were interviewing neighbours, reviewing surveillance footage and impounding a vehicle belonging to one of the two. The Owasso Police Department had not, as of the most recent reporting, formally classified the case as a murder-suicide.

Gilson is survived by two children. A fundraiser set up on their behalf described her as devoted to them, saying 'her children were the centre of her world, and everything she did was for them,' adding that she 'loved them fiercely' and worked to give them the best possible life.

A Viral Accusation and a Paper Trail of Warnings

On 11 July, less than a fortnight before her death, Gilson posted a TikTok video using a format that mimics a Netflix true-crime confessional, captioning it: 'Preparing for when Netflix drops a documentary about my soon to be ex husband who I just found out is a pedophile.' The caption added, 'I wish I was joking. #plottwist #netflix #documentary.'

The post came a month after Gilson filed for and was granted an emergency protective order against Duffey on 10 June, alleging he possessed a firearm, had threatened suicide, and fled after being confronted.

According to NBC News, Gilson filed for that order after police informed her Duffey had been accused a day earlier of molesting a minor. The allegation has not been tested in court and Duffey had not been charged with any offence related to it at the time of his death.

Court records reviewed by TMZ show Duffey was separately ordered in June to stay 100 yards from a local child and that family's home.

This was not the first time Gilson had sought legal protection from her husband. Court records show she filed two earlier protective orders against Duffey in 2021, both of which were dismissed after she did not appear at the scheduled hearings, according to reporting citing The Oklahoman. Her most recent order, granted in June, had been extended through 24 August 2026.

Why Protective Orders Can Be a Dangerous Turning Point

Domestic violence charity Refuge has long warned that the period immediately after a victim seeks a protective order, files for separation, or speaks publicly about abuse is one of the most dangerous windows in an abusive relationship, since it can remove an abuser's sense of control.

Gilson's case fits a pattern that has drawn renewed attention from advocates.

A protective order in place, a public accusation gone viral, and a fatal shooting weeks later.

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Her death has prompted an outpouring of tributes on social media from followers who had watched her document daily life and hairstyling work online, alongside renewed scrutiny of how protective orders are enforced once granted.

Investigators have not disclosed whether Duffey had access to firearms despite the terms of the emergency order, a detail likely to feature in the continuing inquiry.

Sara Gilson's death leaves behind two children and a community searching for answers about how a documented pattern of warnings ended in tragedy.